You could get a Nintendo Switch for less than £20 with this mystery deal ‘hack’

It's a popular deal

This 'mystery' tech deal could get you a Nintendo Switch 2, Ninja air fryer or Dyson Airwrap for less than £20.

It's Wowcher's popular tech mystery deal, which has returned to the site following demand from shoppers.

You just have to purchase the voucher to reveal your prize, which will then be delivered to your home in three days.

There are two options available, with a £9.99 mystery deal, or a £19.99 deal which has even more products up for grabs.

So what exactly can you get for £9.99? Well, you could be surprised with a number of options, from smart speakers to running watches, or Ninja's CRISPi air fryer to CREAMi's ice cream maker.

While other highlights for this price could be an iPhone 17 with 256GB of storage, or £250 worth of vouchers to spend at Argos.

And if you choose the higher £19.99 option you could receive a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World, iPhone Air, or AirPods Pro 3.

Other highlights that could arrive to your door include a Dyson Airwrap, Currys PC World or John Lewis gift cards worth £500, or wireless headphones.

You can find out the full list of prizes up for grabs, and shop the mystery tech deal on the Wowcher website here.

But you'll have to be quick - there's currently no end date, but there are only so many products available and more than 2,000 shoppers have already snapped up the mystery tech deal.

How do I know which prize I've won?

Once you've purchased a mystery deal, you receive an email with your code.

Head to Wowcher's redemption website and enter your code to reveal your prize. Once you've confirmed your delivery address your prize will be sent in three days.