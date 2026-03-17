Huawei smart watch that rivals Apple without the price tag gets 30% discount

'Amazing watch for the price'

Shoppers are rushing to buy this 'amazing' smart watch from Huawei that rivals Apple - but without the hefty price tag.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Band 11 Smart Watch by 30% as part of a limited time deal.

Usually priced at £49.99 the standard edition of the smart watch has dropped to £34.99.

While the Band 11 Pro with Built-in GPS also has a discount, dropping 21% to £54.99 on Amazon.

The watch features a 1.62-inch display, which is 27% larger than Huawei's previous model, and has a bright, clear screen even in bright sunshine.

The Band 11 has enhanced sleep tracking via the average sleep Heart Rate Variability (HRV), which you can track alongside your heart rate and SpO2, receiving alerts when they fall outside of your personal range.

Other tracking functions include emotional status, heart health with A-fib alerts, and more than 100 workout modes from yoga and strength training to rope skipping and swimming thanks to its 50-metre water resistance and waterproof design.

You can enjoy up to 14 days of light use on a full charge, and up to eight days of regular use on a full charge, plus it's compatible with Android and iOS phones.

One shopper said in their five-star review: "Great watch. Very light and accurately measures heart rate, SP02, sleep and stress. Also nice to see the pulse wave analysis now works in the UK so actively monitors for AFib.

"Menus are smooth to scroll through and display is bright. Amazing watch for the price. Only downside is there are no new watch faces on the app at the moment but probably due to the watch being brand new on the market."

Another wrote: "I love it. Good looking, Good quality, long life battery. light weight, comfortable. Great value for price."