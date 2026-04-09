Amazon makes major change affecting thousands of Kindle readers

The changes come into affect in May

Amazon has announced that thousands of Kindle users will be affected by a major change this May.

Those who use an older version of the Amazon Kindle will no longer have support for their e-reader the e-commerce giant has confirmed.

If you have a Kindle from 2012 or earlier you will no longer be able to download any new titles from the online book store.

The new rules will come into force from 20 May, 2026 and will affect models includingthe Kindle 5 and Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation.

The online retailer has said that the older Kindles will continue to work, and users can still read any books already downloaded, but once the deadline passes, nothing new can be added to libraries.

Amazon told The Express: "Starting May 20, 2026, customers using Kindle and Kindle Fire devices released in 2012 and earlier will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new content via the Kindle Store.

"These models have been supported for at least 14 years—some as long as 18 years—but technology has come a long way in that time, and these devices will no longer be supported moving forward."



Amazon is informing those with affected Kindles that their e-readers will soon be blocked from the latest books.

To support affected customers with the transition, Amazon is offering 20 per cent off select new Kindle devices as well as a £15 eBook credit.

"We are notifying those still actively using them and offering promotions to help with the transition to newer devices," Amazon added. "Their accounts and Kindle Library also remain fully accessible through the free Kindle app and Kindle for Web."

What Kindle models are affected?

These are all of the Kindle devices that will be impacted by the upcoming changes:

Kindle 1st Generation (2007)

Kindle DX and DX Graphite (2009 and 2010)

Kindle Keyboard (2010)

Kindle 4 (2011)

Kindle Touch (2011)

Kindle 5 (2012)

Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation (2012)

What Kindle can I buy?

If you're looking to upgrade your Kindle, or you're a newbie to the reading device then there are a number of different options available.

The best-selling – and cheapest – is the Amazon Kindle (newest gen) which is currently priced at £94.99 for the black design.

This Kindle marks the lightest and most compact yet, with glare-free display, faster page turns, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and long battery life.

The Kindle Paperwhite is priced at £159.99 and offers a larger screen, flush display, warmer light, and faster performance.

And the third option is the Kindle Colorsoft, which comes with colour display and adjustable warm light for £239.

Plus, you can also get a refurbished model for £75.99, which is the 2022 edition and is available in black and blue.

Amazon says its renewed section is "your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products".