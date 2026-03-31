'Big update on the original Pixel'

A 'superb' Google Pixel smart watch has been given a huge £100 discount for a limited time.

Usually priced at £349, shoppers can bag the Pixel Watch 4 in matte black, iris, lemongrass or porcelain for £249.

The watch has an 'innovative design' with a 'first-of-its-kind Actua 360 domed display' with powerful health and fitness sensors.

It has 10% larger Active display that's 50% brighter and durable thanks to its scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 also marks the brand's longest-lasting and fastest-charging, with 25% faster charging, and customers noting it lasts up to 3 days.

It also helps you understand your health with Google's most accurate heart rate tracking, sleep insights, health metrics and more.

You can also track your workouts and optimise your performance with the Pixel Watch 4 as it helps you connect the dots between your activity and recovery.

More than 500 shoppers have tried and tested the Google Pixel Watch 4, giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review that it's a 'big update on the original Pixel Watch'.

"It's such an improvement on the first watch. Beautiful display. Very easy to set up. It copied over from the old watch," they added.

Another wrote: "Very happy with the purchase. The watch is sleek and comfortable to wear. The screen is very clear. The battery life has been above average, just about 2 - 2.5 days."

While a third said: "This watch from Google is superb and does everything I could ever want and more. In the past I have used Amazfit smart watches but this is far superior.

"The screen is domed making the view clear and crisp from all angles. It can be personalised in many ways depending on your priorities of what you wish to see.

"Connectivity is perfect and so far hasn't missed a beat and has a good range of connection to my phone making it easy to leave my phone in one place in the house and move around using my watch only."