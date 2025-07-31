Three, O2, EE and Vodafone roaming charges in 2025: What you will pay and how to avoid hefty bill.

How to save on EU roaming charges

Roamless is the all-in-one global eSIM app that’s built for travellers – and helping them save money.

If you’re planning a backpacking trip, a European city break, or a summer holiday this year then Roamless is the ideal way to save on those – often expensive – roaming charges.

The likes of Three, Vodafone, and EE all charge you by the day for using data in Europe and across the globe.

The Roamless eSIM can be purchased and used via the Roamless app, so you can change destinations, networks, and more no matter where you are in the world.

With prices starting from as little as £1, it’s a big saving on the surprise charges from mobile networks when travelling.

To find out more about Roamless and how it compares to the likes of EE, Three Mobile, and Vodafone roaming charges below.

How much do current mobile providers charge for data roaming in Europe?

At the time of writing Three Mobile charges UK customers £2 per day when in European countries, and Vodafone charges £2.57 per day for those who don’t have an Xtra Euro Roam add-on.

EE charges those with plans purchased post-2021 a cost of £2.59 per day, and O2 offers free roaming in Europe up to 25GB.

Giffgaff offers free roaming in EU locations, at a 5GB cap and then charges 10p per MB if it’s exceeded.

And Tesco Mobile offers free roaming across 48 destinations – however this is ending in 2026 when data will be £5 per MB.

While some networks including BT Mobile, and iD Mobile offer free roaming in worldwide destinations to their customers.

But if you’re on a network that charges daily while you’re on holiday, signing up to Roamless will help you save some cash.

What about worldwide roaming prices?

If you’re planning a trip further a field than the EU, or a longer trip then signing up to Roamless could help you save.

BT Mobile currently offers a £6.79 pass for 500 MB data in 12 popular non‑EU countries, other than those it’s pay‑as‑you‑go.

Three Mobile charges £5 per day for 22 countries, while its Go Roam Global Extra is £7 per day.

EE has a number of different options including £5 per day for 500MB in US & Canada, and £6.27-£7.84 for other global destinations.

While the standalone Roam Abroad Pass costs £10 per month and gives you access to EU, US, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.

And others such as iD Mobile, Giffgaff, and Tesco typically charge per MB, for example iD charges up to £9.60 per MB and Tesco charges £5 per MB.

How does Roamless work?

Roamless is an all-in-one global eSIM app.

Once you’ve downloaded the app and signed up, you can activate the eSIM in 2-3 minutes and use it on your travels.

You can turn it off when you don’t need it, and turn it back one when you do – there’s no need to remove it from your phone. It’s ready to go and top-up for your next trip.

It works in more than 200 destinations, and you’ll no longer need to buy a new eSIM for each country, or swap out tourist SIM cards at each of your destinations.

Roamless says: “The eSIM works on multiple operators in most countries, so you always get reliable coverage. If one operator has a weak signal or slow speeds, you can switch your network to another Roamless operator and stay connected without issues.”

There are two options RoamlessFLEX for pay-as-you-go data that never expires, or RoamlessFIX for 30-day prepaid plans by country or region.

How do I sign up to Roamless?

