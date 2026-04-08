Shoppers praise device for travelling that’s a ‘steal’ for its quality

'Not too big to have it in the pocket on city trips'

Shoppers are praising this device which is 'excellent' for travelling and it's currently on offer.

If you're planning a trip this year and don't want to worry about your phone losing charge, then Anker's popular power bank has a 29% discount.

The portable charging device is compatible with iPhones, and will give your phone some much-needed juice in minutes.

Usually priced at £69.99 the device has dropped to £49.99, which shoppers have said is a 'steal' for its quality.

The power bank, which is available in three colours: black, green and pink, provides seamless wireless charging.

It's ultra-slim marking Anker's thinnest design to date, with shoppers saying that it fits in your pocket so you don't need to carry it around.

You can keep your device fully charged wherever you go, as it's said to charge an iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 41 minutes.

More than 6,700 shoppers have tried and tested the Anker power bank, giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review that 'I saw it for £49.99, which for the quality is a steal'.

"I bought this as I had a long trip by train thinking I would not use it again but as it's wireless charging I use it regularly when working. Despite it feeling a chunky it can easily fit in you pocket so great for when you're out and about," they added.

Another wrote: "An excellent and compact battery pack. I previously used a 5000mAh battery pack that was very similarly sized. But this Anker battery pack squeezes in twice the capacity into a similar space and weight.

"My main use was to cover phone usage whilst on a trip to Disneyland Paris - lots of family photos, videos and a lot of browsing of the Disney app means the phone battery takes a bit of a hammering.

"With this power pack on the back of my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I was able to maintain phone charge at 100% each day and still have (per the charge indicator) approximately 25-50% charge remaining on the battery pack."

A third said: "Love this power bank. Solid build, good look and not too big to have it in the pocket on city trips."