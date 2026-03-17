Kindle Paperwhite drops below £100 in limited-time deal on Amazon

'Best purchase in the last few years'

Amazon has slashed 31% off a popular Kindle device in a limited time deal.

Fans of the Kindle can bag the Paperwhite edition of the e-reader for £99 instead of £143.99 as part of the offer.

It should be noted that it's the certified refurbished version of the Kindle Paperwhite, which is repaired and inspected to be 'as good as new'.

Amazon says its renewed section is "your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products".

"Items are professionally inspected and tested to meet quality standards by an Amazon qualified and performance-managed supplier," they said.

It's Amazon's fastest Kindle to date, with a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a higher contrast and 25% faster page turns.

The ultra-thin design means you can take it with you while travelling or commuting, while it's glare-free screen means you can read even in the sunshine.

Plus, it can last up to 12 weeks on a single charge via USB-C so you don't have to worry about constantly keeping it on charge.

More than 1,000 shoppers have tried and tested this version of the Kindle Paperwhite, giving it an average rating of 4.7 stars.

One customer said in their five-star review: "I decided to replace my faithful 2014 Kindle Paperwhite because it had developed a few small issues: it wouldn’t always turn on, the light was inconsistent, and the battery life had become very hit-n-miss. When I saw this newly refurbished model at a great price, I knew it was time.

"The tactile feel of this new Kindle is smooth, making the touchscreen experience noticeably more polished and pleasant. The whole visual experience is heightened by the different lighting features, which make my bedtime reading much more comfortable."

Another wrote: "Would not know this was a refurbished Kindle. Looks new and lovely and light to hold. Very little setting up as it had all been pre registered by Amazon."

While a third said: "Best purchase in the last few years. Fantastic product. Use every single day without issue."