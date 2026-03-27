‘Brilliant’ noise cancelling headphones drop to lowest price in months

An 'excellent' pair of headphones that rival the likes of Beats and Apple have dropped to their lowest price in months.

The soundcore Q30 by Anker have been given a limited time discount of 44% on Amazon.

Usually priced at £79.99, the overhead earphones have dropped to £44.98 as part of the deal.

They boast Active Noise Cancellation, which blocks up to 95% of low-frequency sound for undisrupted listening time.

There are three different options, with transport mode minimising airplane engine noise, outdoor mode handling traffic and winds, while indoor mode puts chattering crowds on mute.

They have hi-res sound for studio-quality sound, and ear cushions that are pressure-free and lightweight which makes them comfortable during long listening sessions.

Plus the headphones have a 50 hour playback time so you don't have to worry about keeping them constantly on charge, and a 10 minute charge gives you 10 hours of listening.

More than 92,000 shoppers have tried and tested the headphones, giving them an average rating of 4.5 stars.

One customer said in their five star review: "These headphones represent excellent quality for their price. The noise suppression is good and you would need to spend a lot more money to surpass it.

"Battery life is excellent. Padding makes them comfortable to wear for prolonged periods."

Another wrote: "I've been using them mainly for everyday use, and they have been absolutely brilliant so far. The sound quality is excellent, clear and powerful, and easily better than I expected for the price.

"The noise cancelling is incredible and does a great job blocking out background noise."

While a third described them as a 'long lasting purchase', adding: "These are brilliant headphones, which are very comfortable, with good noise cancelling and a really good battery life. I rarely have to charge them and i use them almost every day."