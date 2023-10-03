Zlatan Ibrahimovic blames Erik ten Hag for Man United’s struggles

Zlatan believes questions should be asked about Ten Hag’s future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has questioned Erik ten Hag’s impact at Manchester United amid the club’s ongoing struggles.

United fell to defeat again on Saturday, losing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace to leave them 10th in the Premier League with four defeats from their opening seven games – the worst start in the club’s history.

As well as disappointment on the pitch there have also been various issues off it and while Ten Hag forged a reputation for winning trophies at Ajax, Ibrahimovic is concerned that he is not the right fit for the job at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic won the Carabao Cup and the Europa League during his time at the club but the former Sweden international feels that Ten Hag is unable to handle the big personalities in the club’s dressing room.

“Coming from Ajax to United as he did is a big difference — I have been in both clubs. You have a different kind of discipline. Ajax is a talented club. They have the best talents in the club. They don’t have big stars,” he told Talk TV.

“What is the experience of this coach? Young talents, he comes to United, it is a different mentality. The players there are supposed to be big stars. I don’t think you give the same treatment.

"How much time do you give a coach?"



“How much time do you give a coach? It depends on the owners, what they want, but if you listen to the fans, you don’t have a lot of time because they want to win, and I understand them because they are used to winning and they want to still win.

`”United has to win, they have to win every title they play for.` Now they are being dominated by neighbours Manchester City and it’s a totally different situation there. Everybody has a responsibility to fulfil the demand.”

