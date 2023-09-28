Erik ten Hag ignored transfer warning from coach

‘It would be a crime’

Erik ten Hag opted to ignore Benni McCarthy’s advice when it came to a transfer decision on a senior player this summer.

Manchester United were busy in the summer window, signing seven players while several headed for the exit door at Old Trafford.

The most notable of those departures was David De Gea, who left United after 12 years at the club following their decision to retract their offer of a new contract at the last minute.

But it appeared that Ten Hag opted to ignore McCarthy, who joined the club as a coach in June 2022, who had told the Dutchman “it would be a crime” if they let the Spaniard leave.

“He kept 17 clean sheets in the league. Yes, of course, you’re going to concede, but to win the Golden Glove for yet another season is remarkable,” he told 947 Joburg in June.

“You see how difficult the league is so I understand that everyone has a bad game here and there, but it doesn’t stop him from being one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen and I’ve worked with. He is unbelievable.”

De Gea is still without a club since leaving and was replaced by Andre Onana, who has also come under pressure since his move from Inter Milan.

Earlier this month the Cameroon international requested to speak to the media so that he could apologise for his mistake in United’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

