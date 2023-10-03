Search icon

Football

03rd Oct 2023

Raphael Varane says Man United are good enough to win Champions League this season

Callum Boyle

Champions League

United last won the Champions League in 2008

Raphael Varane believes that Manchester United have what it takes to win the Champions League this season.

United have had an underwhelming start to the season and Saturday’s home defeat to Crystal Palace leaves them 10th in the league however attentions have switched to their second group stage game against Galatasaray.

Hopes of Erik ten Hag’s side reaching the latter stages of the competition aren’t very high but Varane, a four-time winner of the Champions League with Real Madrid, thinks they have what it takes.

The 30-year-old said: “Yes, I think so. The quality is in the squad.

“This competition is difficult. You have to take care of every detail but we have a team with quality, with a good mentality and we have to make some improvements.

“It’s not the start of the  season we expected but I still believe we have the quality enough to compete with the best teams in the world.”

Champions League

‘You have to be efficient to win the Champions League’

Varane missed United’s opening group stage game through injury as the Red Devils were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena and the Frenchman feels that more consistency in front of goal will be pivotal to them winning European football’s ultimate prize.

“You have to be efficient to win the Champions League,” he added.

“We need to create a lot to score, so that’s the reality of the top level. You have to be efficient to win big trophies.

“We have the quality in the squad to win the competition. But we have to improve and this is a great opportunity to get the first points in the competition and move forward.”

Ten Hag echoed his defender’s sentiments and insisted that they can upset the apple cart and win the trophy for the first time since 2008.

He said: “We have the quality to win the competition.”

