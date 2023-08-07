Search icon

Football

07th Aug 2023

Women’s World Cup 2023: How England can reach the final, and who they might face

Charlie Herbert

Women's World Cup 2023: England's road to the final

England haven’t lost a competitive game since March 2020, and have only lost once in their last 36 matches

England have made it to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand – just.

The Lionesses scraped into the last eight with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Nigeria, which came after the game finished 0-0, and an 87th-minute red card for England star Lauren James.

So, with the quarter finals underway, what does England’s road to the final look like, and what are their chances of winning a first-ever Women’s World Cup?

Who’s next for England?

Germany’s shock group stage exit has seen the draw open up nicely for England. They would likely have faced the world’s number two-ranked side in the quarter-finals, but will now face Colombia in the quarter-finals.

The South American side earned a narrow last 16 victory against Jamaica to book a meeting with England in the quarter finals.

This is the first time Colombia have made it to the quarter finals of a World Cup and they are one of the lowest-ranked sides, at 25th in the world.

So, that’s good news for the Lionesses. But, Colombia produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history when they beat Germany 2-1 in the group stages, so they shouldn’t be underestimated.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will go into the game as heavy favourites but after being given an almighty scare by Nigeria, they’ll be taking nothing for granted.

England’s quarter-final will take place on Saturday morning, but don’t worry about having to get up early, as kick-off is at 11:30am.

What would the rest of their path to the final look like?

If England gets past Colombia, this is when things would start to really ramp up.

The Lionesses are on the same side of the draw as hosts Australia, who beat Denmark 2-0 in their last 16 match on Monday, and one of the tournament favourites, France.

Les Bleus reached the quarters with a 4-0 victory over Morocco, setting up a tie with Australia in Brisbane on Saturday. The winner of that tie would face England.

Whether it’s Australia buoyed on by their passionate home support and the return of superstar Sam Kerr, or France, the fifth-best team in the world, England will be in for a tough match.

As reigning European champions, England would probably be marginal favourites whoever they face in the semis. But with a number of key players injured, and the prospect of Lauren James being suspended for future games, things could get very challenging for them.

The semi final that could feature England is scheduled to kick off at 11am on August 16 in Sydney.

And the World Cup 2023 final?

The other side of the draw is stacked.

In the first quarter-final, football heavyweights Spain took on 2017 European champions the Netherlands, beating the Dutch 2-1 after extra time. Then, 2011 World Cup winners Japan faced the third-ranked team in the world, Sweden. It was the Swedes who progressed though, putting on an impressive display to win 2-1 and book their place in the last four.

The Swedes are coming off the back of their dramatic penalty shootout win against the USA, the pre-tournament favourites and most successful team in World Cup history, a result that blew the tournament wide open.

Japan had impressed many and were the only team left in the tournament with a 100 percent record, which included a stunning 4-0 win over Spain in the group stage.

Spain look like they’re hitting form at just the right time, after beating Switzerland 5-1 in the last round, and 2019 runners-up the Netherlands in the quarter finals.

Spain and Sweden will take each other on in the first semi final, with the winner potentially being the only thing standing between England and World Cup glory.

The final will take place at 11am on August 20 in Sydney.

What does history tell us?

England has never won the Women’s World Cup. In fact, they’ve never reached the final of a World Cup, with their best result coming in Canada in 2015 when they finished third.

Japan were the only team left in the tournament to have ever won it before, so after their quarter final defeat there will now be a new name on the World Cup trophy.

Sweden are the only other side to have reached a World Cup final, doing so in 2003.

What could be most crucial for England is their recent history of winning a major trophy. Their EUROs triumph last summer has given them the experience of going all the way in a major tournament, and they’ve now got a winning mentality built into them.

So what are England’s chances?

After the USA crashed out on Sunday, most people would have put England as clear favourites to win the tournament. Their nervy performance against Nigeria is likely to have tempered any overconfidence from fans though, and ensured that no one is getting ahead of themselves.

If the bookies are to be believed, England remains the favourite, followed by Spain, Japan and France.

Form is with England as well. They haven’t lost a competitive game since March 2020, and have only lost once in their last 36 matches, in a 2-0 friendly defeat to… Australia.

They also have recent tournament wins over Spain and Sweden from last year’s EUROs, so will be familiar with either of them should they meet them in the final.

But this World Cup is probably the most open we’ve ever seen, and if this tournament has taught us one thing so far, it’s that anything can happen.

Related links:

USA players criticised after refusing to sing national anthem

Why the term ‘leave it’ is banned in football

Raphael Varane calls out FA over new stoppage rules

Topics:

2023 World Cup,England (football),England Women,Lionesses,Women's Football,women's world cup

RELATED ARTICLES

Chloe Kelly consoles Nigeria goalkeeper after England shootout win

Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly consoles Nigeria goalkeeper after England shootout win

By Callum Boyle

Lauren James could miss rest of World Cup after red card in England shootout win

England (football)

Lauren James could miss rest of World Cup after red card in England shootout win

By Callum Boyle

South Africa matchwinner reveals three family members have died during women’s World Cup

Football

South Africa matchwinner reveals three family members have died during women’s World Cup

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal supporters are quite literally in disbelief

Arsenal

Arsenal supporters are quite literally in disbelief

By Darragh Murphy

Roy Keane says Jose Mourinho isn’t the only person to blame for Manchester United’s problems

Jose Mourinho

Roy Keane says Jose Mourinho isn’t the only person to blame for Manchester United’s problems

By Wil Jones

Quiz: Name the footballers to have played for Man United and Barcelona

Barcelona

Quiz: Name the footballers to have played for Man United and Barcelona

By Robert Redmond

Ex-Arsenal player Sanchez Watt red carded for dissent after ref asks his name

Arsenal

Ex-Arsenal player Sanchez Watt red carded for dissent after ref asks his name

By Wayne Farry

“Paul, get out!” – Extended footage emerges of the Pogba/Mourinho exchange

Football

“Paul, get out!” – Extended footage emerges of the Pogba/Mourinho exchange

By Darragh Murphy

England starting line-up confirmed for Germany clash

England

England starting line-up confirmed for Germany clash

By Simon Lloyd

Moises Caicedo rejects Liverpool to join Chelsea

Chelsea

Moises Caicedo rejects Liverpool to join Chelsea

By Charlie Herbert

O2 & JOE ‘Unstoppable Fan’ Event competition

O2 & JOE ‘Unstoppable Fan’ Event competition

By Callum Boyle

England’s search for the ‘Unstoppable Fan’

England’s search for the ‘Unstoppable Fan’

By Callum Boyle

Mia Khalifa responds after facing backlash for giving controversial marriage advice

Mia Khalifa responds after facing backlash for giving controversial marriage advice

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 359

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 359

By Charlie Herbert

New iPhone 15 that’s set to be announced next month will have ‘biggest changes in years’

Apple

New iPhone 15 that’s set to be announced next month will have ‘biggest changes in years’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Bayern Munich players take the piss out of Arjen Robben’s angry reaction to being substituted

Arjen Robben

Bayern Munich players take the piss out of Arjen Robben’s angry reaction to being substituted

By Simon Lloyd

Name every player from Liverpool’s last two Champions League finals

Champions League

Name every player from Liverpool’s last two Champions League finals

By Darragh Murphy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move seemingly confirmed after social media mishap

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move seemingly confirmed after social media mishap

By Matthew Gault

Swearing can boost your strength in the gym, study finds

Fitness

Swearing can boost your strength in the gym, study finds

By Alex Roberts

Rather than celebrate his arrival, some Arsenal fans are complaining about Lucas Torreira’s shirt number

Arsenal

Rather than celebrate his arrival, some Arsenal fans are complaining about Lucas Torreira’s shirt number

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: Motorist drives into path of runners during Plymouth half marathon

half marathon

WATCH: Motorist drives into path of runners during Plymouth half marathon

By Kyle Picknell

Load more stories