Women’s World Cup 2023: How England can reach the final, and who they might face

England haven’t lost a competitive game since March 2020, and have only lost once in their last 36 matches

England have made it to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand – just.

The Lionesses scraped into the last eight with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Nigeria, which came after the game finished 0-0, and an 87th-minute red card for England star Lauren James.

So, with the quarter finals underway, what does England’s road to the final look like, and what are their chances of winning a first-ever Women’s World Cup?

Who’s next for England?

Germany’s shock group stage exit has seen the draw open up nicely for England. They would likely have faced the world’s number two-ranked side in the quarter-finals, but will now face Colombia in the quarter-finals.

The South American side earned a narrow last 16 victory against Jamaica to book a meeting with England in the quarter finals.

This is the first time Colombia have made it to the quarter finals of a World Cup and they are one of the lowest-ranked sides, at 25th in the world.

So, that’s good news for the Lionesses. But, Colombia produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history when they beat Germany 2-1 in the group stages, so they shouldn’t be underestimated.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will go into the game as heavy favourites but after being given an almighty scare by Nigeria, they’ll be taking nothing for granted.

CHLOE KELLY SENDS ENGLAND INTO THE #FIFAWWC QUARTER-FINALS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/UWsM2kvkJO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 7, 2023

England’s quarter-final will take place on Saturday morning, but don’t worry about having to get up early, as kick-off is at 11:30am.

What would the rest of their path to the final look like?

If England gets past Colombia, this is when things would start to really ramp up.

The Lionesses are on the same side of the draw as hosts Australia, who beat Denmark 2-0 in their last 16 match on Monday, and one of the tournament favourites, France.

Les Bleus reached the quarters with a 4-0 victory over Morocco, setting up a tie with Australia in Brisbane on Saturday. The winner of that tie would face England.

Whether it’s Australia buoyed on by their passionate home support and the return of superstar Sam Kerr, or France, the fifth-best team in the world, England will be in for a tough match.

As reigning European champions, England would probably be marginal favourites whoever they face in the semis. But with a number of key players injured, and the prospect of Lauren James being suspended for future games, things could get very challenging for them.

The semi final that could feature England is scheduled to kick off at 11am on August 16 in Sydney.

And the World Cup 2023 final?

The other side of the draw is stacked.

In the first quarter-final, football heavyweights Spain took on 2017 European champions the Netherlands, beating the Dutch 2-1 after extra time. Then, 2011 World Cup winners Japan faced the third-ranked team in the world, Sweden. It was the Swedes who progressed though, putting on an impressive display to win 2-1 and book their place in the last four.

The Swedes are coming off the back of their dramatic penalty shootout win against the USA, the pre-tournament favourites and most successful team in World Cup history, a result that blew the tournament wide open.

The USA are out of the World Cup after one of the most dramatic penalty shootouts you’re ever likely to see #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/lIyiiCjRfY — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 6, 2023

Japan had impressed many and were the only team left in the tournament with a 100 percent record, which included a stunning 4-0 win over Spain in the group stage.

Spain look like they’re hitting form at just the right time, after beating Switzerland 5-1 in the last round, and 2019 runners-up the Netherlands in the quarter finals.

Spain and Sweden will take each other on in the first semi final, with the winner potentially being the only thing standing between England and World Cup glory.

The final will take place at 11am on August 20 in Sydney.

What does history tell us?

England has never won the Women’s World Cup. In fact, they’ve never reached the final of a World Cup, with their best result coming in Canada in 2015 when they finished third.

Japan were the only team left in the tournament to have ever won it before, so after their quarter final defeat there will now be a new name on the World Cup trophy.

Sweden are the only other side to have reached a World Cup final, doing so in 2003.

What could be most crucial for England is their recent history of winning a major trophy. Their EUROs triumph last summer has given them the experience of going all the way in a major tournament, and they’ve now got a winning mentality built into them.

So what are England’s chances?

After the USA crashed out on Sunday, most people would have put England as clear favourites to win the tournament. Their nervy performance against Nigeria is likely to have tempered any overconfidence from fans though, and ensured that no one is getting ahead of themselves.

If the bookies are to be believed, England remains the favourite, followed by Spain, Japan and France.

Form is with England as well. They haven’t lost a competitive game since March 2020, and have only lost once in their last 36 matches, in a 2-0 friendly defeat to… Australia.

They also have recent tournament wins over Spain and Sweden from last year’s EUROs, so will be familiar with either of them should they meet them in the final.

But this World Cup is probably the most open we’ve ever seen, and if this tournament has taught us one thing so far, it’s that anything can happen.

Related links:

USA players criticised after refusing to sing national anthem

Why the term ‘leave it’ is banned in football

Raphael Varane calls out FA over new stoppage rules