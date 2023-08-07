Search icon

Football

07th Aug 2023

Lauren James could miss rest of World Cup after red card in England shootout win

Callum Boyle

Lauren James England

James was sent off after a review from VAR

Lauren James was shown a straight red card for stamping on an opponent as England survived a scare to win on penalties

James stood on Michelle Alozie with the game still 0-0 in the 87th minute of the game as Sarina Wingman’s side were looking to find a late winner.

A VAR review determined that the challenge was worthy of a straight red, with many on social media comparing it to the red card David Beckham received at the 1998 World Cup against Argentina.

Referee Melissa Borjas had initially shown James a yellow card but after checking the monitor, reversed her decision quickly.

The Lionesses were up against it from the off as Nigeria created a host of chances, forcing Mary Earps into action.

Despite there numerical disadvantage, the 10 remaining women on the pitch fough resiliently, taking the game to extra time before neither side could find the breakthrough, taking it to penalties.

Although the odds were stacked against them, England are able to emerge victorious in the shoot out but as a result of James’ red card she now could miss the rest of the tournament if the organisers decide to extend the one-match ban.

Related links:

Topics:

England (football),Lauren James,Nigeria,women's world cup

RELATED ARTICLES

Women’s World Cup 2023: How England can reach the final, and who they might face

2023 World Cup

Women’s World Cup 2023: How England can reach the final, and who they might face

By Charlie Herbert

Chloe Kelly consoles Nigeria goalkeeper after England shootout win

Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly consoles Nigeria goalkeeper after England shootout win

By Callum Boyle

South Africa matchwinner reveals three family members have died during women’s World Cup

Football

South Africa matchwinner reveals three family members have died during women’s World Cup

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jose Mourinho shared a joke with Nemanja Matic during his post-match interview

Crystal Palace

Jose Mourinho shared a joke with Nemanja Matic during his post-match interview

By JOE

Porto boss tears into “extremely unpleasant” Pep Guardiola after Man City defeat

Champions League

Porto boss tears into “extremely unpleasant” Pep Guardiola after Man City defeat

By Simon Lloyd

James McClean suspended by Stoke for alleged Covid breach

Coronavirus

James McClean suspended by Stoke for alleged Covid breach

By Simon Lloyd

Manchester City supporter hurls hoarding at police officer after Wigan loss

FA Cup

Manchester City supporter hurls hoarding at police officer after Wigan loss

By JOE

Premier League clubs to discuss festive fixture postponement

Covid

Premier League clubs to discuss festive fixture postponement

By Simon Lloyd

How Toni Kroos helped Carlo Ancelotti mastermind late comeback, from the bench

Carlo Ancelotti

How Toni Kroos helped Carlo Ancelotti mastermind late comeback, from the bench

By Daniel Brown

Lil Tay announces she is alive amid death ‘hoax’

Lil Tay announces she is alive amid death ‘hoax’

By Joseph Loftus

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

Football

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

By Charlie Herbert

Man rejected for job interview before he’d even made it past reception

Business

Man rejected for job interview before he’d even made it past reception

By Jack Peat

Big Brother contestant kicked off show after using N-word

big brother

Big Brother contestant kicked off show after using N-word

By Charlie Herbert

Saw Jigsaw actor praised for response after kid asked ‘do you want to play a game’

Saw Jigsaw actor praised for response after kid asked ‘do you want to play a game’

By Steve Hopkins

Supermarket closes after outbreak of spiders whose bite causes ‘permanent erections’

Erectile dysfunction

Supermarket closes after outbreak of spiders whose bite causes ‘permanent erections’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres having a Pixar-off is every bit as good as it sounds

Ellen Degeneres

Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres having a Pixar-off is every bit as good as it sounds

By Matt Tate

Rating all 29 of Barcelona’s signings since 2015

Barcelona

Rating all 29 of Barcelona’s signings since 2015

By Reuben Pinder

American footballer punches a bird in celebration (Video)

America

American footballer punches a bird in celebration (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

Furious Rio Ferdinand blames England’s terrible Euro 2016 on one thing

England

Furious Rio Ferdinand blames England’s terrible Euro 2016 on one thing

By Ben Kenyon

Anthony Joshua’s offer to Deontay Wilder has been revealed but not yet accepted

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s offer to Deontay Wilder has been revealed but not yet accepted

By Darragh Murphy

Twitter troll pisses off gullible fans as he calls for peace ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester City

Twitter troll pisses off gullible fans as he calls for peace ahead of Manchester derby

By JOE

Load more stories