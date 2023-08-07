Lauren James could miss rest of World Cup after red card in England shootout win

James was sent off after a review from VAR

Lauren James was shown a straight red card for stamping on an opponent as England survived a scare to win on penalties

James stood on Michelle Alozie with the game still 0-0 in the 87th minute of the game as Sarina Wingman’s side were looking to find a late winner.

A VAR review determined that the challenge was worthy of a straight red, with many on social media comparing it to the red card David Beckham received at the 1998 World Cup against Argentina.

England players 🤝 getting sent off in World Cup knockout games…#FIFAWWC #ENG v #NGA pic.twitter.com/4h6XoLTcD2 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 7, 2023

Referee Melissa Borjas had initially shown James a yellow card but after checking the monitor, reversed her decision quickly.

The Lionesses were up against it from the off as Nigeria created a host of chances, forcing Mary Earps into action.

Despite there numerical disadvantage, the 10 remaining women on the pitch fough resiliently, taking the game to extra time before neither side could find the breakthrough, taking it to penalties.

Although the odds were stacked against them, England are able to emerge victorious in the shoot out but as a result of James’ red card she now could miss the rest of the tournament if the organisers decide to extend the one-match ban.

