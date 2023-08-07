Raphael Varane calls out FA over new stoppage rules

‘We want to be at our maximum level’

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has called out the Football Association (FA) over a series of new rules focused on additional time.

Games this season are now set to adopt a similar approach to the World Cup, with more stoppage time expected to be a common thing during games in an effort to keep the ball in play as much as possible.

The new rules are already having an effect on games with some fixtures in the Football League having as many as 10 minutes of injury time being added on.

While the effort is being made to ensure more football is being played, managers and players alike have been overly critical, claiming that it will damage the overall quality of the game and make players unnecessarily fatigued.

Varane is one of those and in a statement posted on Twitter, revealed that despite airing their concerns to the FA, the governing body opted to go ahead with the new rules.

He said: “We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules.

“From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being.

“Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?

“As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week.

“I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best.”

United kick off their Premier League campaign on Monday August 14 with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

