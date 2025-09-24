Wayne Rooney says ‘he’d be dead’ if Coleen didn’t save him from alcoholism

The pair have been married for 16 years

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has opened up on the issues he faced with alcoholism earlier in his career, and the vital intervention made by his wife Coleen that ultimately saved him from the addiction.

The 39-year-old made the admissions in a new interview with fellow former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand.

Rooney went into detail on how his relationship with alcohol worsened over the course of his playing career.

He said that when he was younger all he wanted to do was “enjoy my time with friends,” however in later years this reached the stage “where [he] went too far.”

Rooney added: “I didn’t think I could turn to anyone. I didn’t really want to because I didn’t want to put that burden on anyone.”

He said that his drinking began to impact on his playing career, before telling one anecdote that involved him drinking for two days straight before showing up to training while still inebriated.

He says he would use anything from chewing gum to eyedrops to conceal his habits from teammates and managers at Man United.

Rooney explained that it was only the intervention of his wife Coleen that helped him rebuild some sense of structure.

Rooney said: “I honestly believe if she weren’t there I’d be dead.”

Coleen and Wayne Rooney share four children together and have been married since 2008.

Rooney added: “Coleen is massive. It’s bad because we’re two kids from Croxteth and then we grew up together and obviously we started dating and we got married and have kids.

“But when I was 17 she could see, she knew my mind and she knew I was a bit out there. You know, I loved my football, obsessed with football but also I loved a night out or whatever going out.

“She’s seen it very early on and she’s controlled that. Well, not controlled but helped me control that massively.

“And at times you’re like, ‘What are you doing? Why do you keep saying don’t do this or don’t do that?’

“How she’s managed me because I needed managing.”

Rooney went on to describe her as “The best person.”

Rooney went on to say: “I’ve made mistakes in the past which are well documented and whatever but I’m a little bit different at times and she keeps me on that path and she’s done it for 20-odd years.”

Coleen last gained widespread national attention last year when she finished in second place in beloved reality programme I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

She is yet to comment publicly on Rooney’s struggles with alcoholism.