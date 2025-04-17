Virgil van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool

It’s finally happened

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with Liverpool as confirmed this morning by David Ornstein and The Athletic.

The contract is reported to be a new two-year deal with no release clause or pay cut.

This means the Dutchman will remain the highest paid defender in Europe on a salary believed to be in the region of £400,000 per week.

There were reportedly approaches from elsewhere, but the 33-year-old has decided to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool fans will be ecstatic with this news after Mohammed Salah signed a new contract last week.

At one point of the season it remained uncertain if Liverpool would hold onto their three star players in Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander Arnold.

Two out of three might turn out to be a good result for the club.