Virgil van Dijk has stand named in his honour

It just gets better and better for the Liverpool legend.

Virgil van Dijk has enjoyed a brilliant few months at Liverpool, winning the Premier League and signing a new deal until 2027.

Away from Merseyside too, he unveiled the details of the inaugural “Virgil’s Legacy Trophy”, an under-13 international tournament that will be held at one of Van Dijk’s former clubs in the Netherlands.

Before he was at Anfield leading Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League titles, Van Dijk spent eleven years at in the academy at Tilburg-based club Willem II.

Now, Van Dijk wants to give back to the club that gave him his first start.

The tournament runs from 13–14 September and it will see sixteen elite academies from across Europe compete in group and knockout stages at Willem II’s Koning Willem II Stadium.

Ahead of ‘Virgil’s Legacy Trophy’ kicking off next week, Willem II have bestowed one of the greatest honours available on Van Dijk, who is undoubtedly one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Willem II have renamed the club’s youth stand as the Virgil van Dijk Tribune.

The new stand now features seating for 200 spectators, improved shelter, and enhanced viewing angles tailored for youth matches, and was unveiled at a special ceremony on Saturday where Van Dijk, his family and academy players, coaches, and club officials were all in attendance.

The stand is also decorated with a Van Dijk inspired mural that tells the story of his career from Willem II to national team captain.

The club announced the decision on Instagram, saying: “It is a special gift from the club to Van Dijk: a sign of appreciation for the career of the former Willem II youth player, who grew into one of the best defenders in the world.”

“At the same time, the tribute is linked to the future, because Van Dijk brings the international youth tournament Virgil’s Legacy Trophy back to Tilburg this year.

“With this, his name is not only immortalised in the rich history of Willem II, but also emphatically linked to the development of youth football in the city.

“With this gesture, Willem II underlines the special bond with one of its greatest talents and the club wants to permanently inspire new generations of youth players.”

The Liverpool captain has responded to the honour already.

In a statement he said: “It makes me very proud. Willem II has played an important role in my life and in my development as a young player.

“That this is now recognised in this way means a lot to me and my family. It is a very special tribute and I appreciate the warmth and connection I still feel with the club.”