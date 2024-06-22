United and Liverpool to battle it out in race to sign French star

Red Devils have a fight on their hands

Manchester United and rivals Liverpool could be set to go head-to-head in the race to sign French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot, who has started both of France’s matches in the Euros, helping his country to a 1-0 victory over Austria and a goalless draw with Holland, sees his contract at Juventus expire at the end of the month.

Although United haven’t been directly linked with the 29-year-old this transfer window, they have a long-standing interest in Rabiot after holding talks with the Frenchman in summer of 2022.

Given the player is available on a free transfer, and United’s admission that money will be tight this transfer window, it seems likely that Erik ten Hag will be pushing for Rabiot to bolster the ranks at Old Trafford.

However, Sport Italia have reported that Liverpool have also shown an interest in Rabiot and are preparing to submit a contract offer in the coming weeks.

It is thought that the player is waiting for United to make the first move before deciding whether to look at other opportunities. With this in mind, any offer from Arne Slot’s side will have to be irresistible for Rabiot’s camp to give the go-ahead over a move to the Red Devils.

Rabiot joined Juventus from PSG in 2019 and has made 212 appearances for the Italian side. His focus will remain on the Euros for now with France being one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Benfica midfielder Joao Neves remains one to watch for Ten Hag and United are also heavily linked with Lille striker Jonathan David but face competition from Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot will be looking to make a big statement in his first transfer window since taking over Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp.