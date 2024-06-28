Search icon

Football

28th Jun 2024

UEFA axe Euros referee who failed to award Scotland penalty against Hungary

Zoe Hodges

It’s home time for Tello

UEFA have reportedly axed Argentinian referee, Facundo Tello after he failed to award Scotland a penalty in their final group game against Hungary which saw the Scots crash out of the tournament.

Tello waved away a challenge by Willi Orban on Stuart Armstrong inside the penalty area leaving manager Steve Clarke fuming.

Just minutes after the decision, Hungary’s Kevin Csoboth went on to grab an injury time winner.

According to Sun Sport, Tello and his officiating team including Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky, are one of six teams who have been sent home from the tournament.

Reports from Spain also suggest Alejandro Hernandez, who was in the VAR booth on Sunday has also been axed for “not evaluating the play as indicated in the instructions” in response to the tackle on Armstrong.

Hernandez is also under fire for not allowing VAR to step in during an incident in the first half when Grant Hanley caught Endre Botka with an elbow which UEFA officials believe should have resulted in a penalty for Hungary.

An official announcement from UEFA about the officiating teams is expected later today before the last 16 matches get underway on Saturday.

Clarke was furious in his post-match press conference and went on a rant that landed him in hot water with UEFA.

When asked if he had spoken to the ref regarding his decision, he said: “He’s from Argentina,’ Clarke replied. ‘Why would I ask him? He probably doesn’t speak the language. I don’t know. Why is he here? Why is there not a European referee?”

Tello is notorious for having once sent off 10 men in one match. In November 2022, he brandished 10 red cars in a Champions Trophy final game between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

Tello and his team have been in Germany after an agreement between UEFA and CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation. Italian referee Maurizio Mariani has gone in the opposite direction to officiate in the Copa America this summer.

