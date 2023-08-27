Tyson Fury fears he may have to move out of family home after Netflix series

Fury fears that history may repeat itself

Tyson Fury has admitted that the filming of their recent reality TV docuseries At Home With The Fury’s may have repercussions on him and his family in the future.

The family-focussed documentary, follows the Fury’s home life, as dad, Tyson, tries to come to terms with his retirement (or at least, apparent retirement) from the world of heavyweight boxing.

Since it’s release last week, fans have watched in their numbers despite the Gypsy King revealing he had second thoughts about the programme and even tried to cancel it while they were recording.

One of the concerns that Fury had during the filming process was that fans may decide to turn up at his family home, explaining that something similar happened when filming with ITV back in 2019.

He told OK magazine: “I think we’ll probably have to move again like we had to after the ITV documentary a few years ago.

“Loads of people kept turning up to the house and ringing the door at 4am. What people don’t understand is, that being famous it’s not a pleasurable thing to be absolutely honest.”

A Daily Mail report revealed there was actually supposed to be ten episodes of the reality TV show, but this was cut down to nine. They also report that Tyson turned down a very lucrative deal for a second and third season.

A source explained to the Mail: “Ater retiring Tyson saw the Netflix show has a lucrative opportunity in place of the money he would have earned by taking on a fight.

“But the filming process was particularly stressful and coupled with the fact he’s now an active boxer again after coming out of retirement, he decided to put a series two on hold for the foreseeable future.

“There is hope within the streaming giant that it could be reprised but for the short term it is not something Tyson is considering.”

