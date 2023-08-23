Search icon

23rd Aug 2023

Tyson Fury turned down millions rejecting two more seasons of new Netflix show

Joseph Loftus

‘Yeah, I wanted out’

It’s been just a week since At Home With The Fury’s dropped on Netflix and millions upon millions of people have already tuned into the hit Netflix show.

The family-focussed documentary, follows the Fury’s home life, as dad, Tyson, tries to come to terms with his retirement (or at least, apparent retirement) from the world of heavyweight boxing.

However, while the show has gone down an absolute storm, it was very nearly not a thing as Tyson has since revealed he tried to cancel the doc while they were filming.

Speaking on Capital XTRA Breakfast, Fury admitted he consulted lawyers mid-filming to ask if he could get out of the contract he signed with Netflix.

Paris explained: “We got halfway through filming, and he wanted to cancel the whole show!” Tyson then added: “Yeah I wanted out, I was like, couple of weeks in I said ‘Is there any way?’, I’d be on the phone with my lawyers ‘Is there any way I can get out of this?’

“‘I don’t know what I’ve signed up for again. I never said I’d do it again, I’ve done it again, I’ve made a mistake’.”

Naturally, it should come as no surprise that there are no more seasons of At Home With The Fury’s in the pipeline with Fury reportedly turning down millions for two more seasons of the show.

The Daily Mail report that there was actually supposed to be ten episodes of the reality TV show, but this was cut down to nine. They also report that Tyson turned down a very lucrative deal for a second and third season.

A source explained to the Mail: “After retiring Tyson saw the Netflix show has a lucrative opportunity in place of the money he would have earned by taking on a fight.

“But the filming process was particularly stressful and coupled with the fact he’s now an active boxer again after coming out of retirement, he decided to put a series two on hold for the foreseeable future.

“There is hope within the streaming giant that it could be reprised but for the short term it is not something Tyson is considering.”

