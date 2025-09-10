Thomas Tuchel’s England break all-time record after thrashing Serbia 5-0

It’s a first for any England manager

Thomas Tuchel’s England has broken an all-time record after they thrashed Serbia 5-0 last night.

England put on an impressive display in Belgrade as they smashed a decent Serbia side with goals from Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Marcus Rashford.

The win comes as a breath of fresh air for fans of the Three Lions who have seen their team win games, but rarely in an entertaining manner.

Many fans had been left unsatisfied after England’s dull 2-0 over Andorra last week with some pressure mounting on Tuchel to get his side playing faster, flowing football.

Last night, England fans got what they wanted with a gluttony of goals.

In winning this game, Tuchel became the first ever England manager to win every single one of his opening five competitive games without conceding a goal.

This excludes the friendly 3-1 loss to Senegal in June.

The five wins came against Serbia (5-0), Andorra (2-0), Andorra (1-0), Latvia (3-0) and Albania (2-0).