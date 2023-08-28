The world gravy wrestling championships got underway at a Lancashire pub garden today

Around 2,000 litres of gravy was used at the event

Hundreds of revellers descended on a pub garden Monday to watch the “world gravy wrestling championships”.

The international competition – named one of the top ten “weirdest sports” – saw 16 men and eight women battle in the sauce-soaked ring.

Around 2,000 litres of gravy are used at the event, which is held annually at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl pub in Rossendale, Lancashire.

Competitors, who wear fancy dress, aim to win the championship title by beating their opponent during a two-minute-long wrestling match in the brown condiment.

The winners of the tournament are decided by a panel of four experienced judges, who judge the competitors on their wrestling skills and fancy dress costume.

Incredible pictures from the competition show the wrestlers jumping on top of each other, while they slowly get more covered in gravy.

Another photo shows one man with his feet in the air, as he is being wrestled to the ground by his gravy-soaked opponent.

Two women have also been pictured wrestling and rolling around in the gravy, while hundreds of onlookers watch the chaos and take pictures.

The hilarious event started in 2007 and was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.

The pubs aims to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice but the wrestlers can also raise funds for their own chosen charity.

