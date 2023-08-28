Search icon

Food

28th Aug 2023

The world gravy wrestling championships got underway at a Lancashire pub garden today

Steve Hopkins

Around 2,000 litres of gravy was used at the event

Hundreds of revellers descended on a pub garden Monday to watch the “world gravy wrestling championships”.

The international competition – named one of the top ten “weirdest sports” – saw 16 men and eight women battle in the sauce-soaked ring.

Around 2,000 litres of gravy are used at the event, which is held annually at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl pub in Rossendale, Lancashire.

Competitors, who wear fancy dress, aim to win the championship title by beating their opponent during a two-minute-long wrestling match in the brown condiment.

The winners of the tournament are decided by a panel of four experienced judges, who judge the competitors on their wrestling skills and fancy dress costume.

Incredible pictures from the competition show the wrestlers jumping on top of each other, while they slowly get more covered in gravy.

Another photo shows one man with his feet in the air, as he is being wrestled to the ground by his gravy-soaked opponent.

Two women have also been pictured wrestling and rolling around in the gravy, while hundreds of onlookers watch the chaos and take pictures.

The hilarious event started in 2007 and was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.

The pubs aims to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice but the wrestlers can also raise funds for their own chosen charity.

Related links:

Scientists are ‘absolutely certain’ aliens exist in our Solar System

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

People call for child-free weddings after toddler wipes their face on bride’s dress

Topics:

Food,Gravy,Wrestling

RELATED ARTICLES

WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

Bray Wyatt

WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

By Steve Hopkins

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

Cost of living crisis

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

By Steve Hopkins

Family find live frog in packet of ‘triple washed spinach’

Food

Family find live frog in packet of ‘triple washed spinach’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Avoiding meat? McDonald’s is trialling a vegan burger

McDonalds

Avoiding meat? McDonald’s is trialling a vegan burger

By JOE

Fanta lemon has apparently been discontinued

Fanta

Fanta lemon has apparently been discontinued

By Rudi Kinsella

McDonald’s has just made all your chicken nugget dreams come true

Food

McDonald’s has just made all your chicken nugget dreams come true

By Kyle Picknell

The top 10 vegan protein sources for building muscle and strength

Bodybuilding

The top 10 vegan protein sources for building muscle and strength

By Alex Roberts

Here’s what Prince George gets to eat for lunch in school every day

Food

Here’s what Prince George gets to eat for lunch in school every day

By Jade Hayden

Can you guess the McDonald’s burger just by looking at it?

Burgers

Can you guess the McDonald’s burger just by looking at it?

By JOE

Man mistaken for IT expert during iconic interview says he will sue BBC

BBC

Man mistaken for IT expert during iconic interview says he will sue BBC

By Steve Hopkins

UK air traffic control system problem has been ‘identified and remedied’

Airports

UK air traffic control system problem has been ‘identified and remedied’

By Steve Hopkins

Sir Elton John hospitalised after accident

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John hospitalised after accident

By Steve Hopkins

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

Flooding

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

By Steve Hopkins

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

airport

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

By Steve Hopkins

Homeowner slammed after refusing to allow a builder to use her bathroom

Home renovation

Homeowner slammed after refusing to allow a builder to use her bathroom

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

FIFA 16: Who makes the cover around the world?

FIFA 16

FIFA 16: Who makes the cover around the world?

By Simon Lloyd

Barnsley suspend assistant boss Tommy Wright in bung probe after latest Telegraph corruption allegations

Barnsley

Barnsley suspend assistant boss Tommy Wright in bung probe after latest Telegraph corruption allegations

By Rob Burnett

Coca-Cola to launch its first ever alcoholic drink after 130 years

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola to launch its first ever alcoholic drink after 130 years

By Wayne Farry

Chadwick Boseman honoured by Disney+ in new Black Panther credits

Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman honoured by Disney+ in new Black Panther credits

By Melissa Carton

Megan Fox poses topless as she slams claims she ‘didn’t shave’ bikini line

Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox poses topless as she slams claims she ‘didn’t shave’ bikini line

By Steve Hopkins

Woman bites off rapist’s tongue and gives it to police as evidence

France

Woman bites off rapist’s tongue and gives it to police as evidence

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories