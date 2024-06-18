Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

Zoe Hodges

Whilst watching the Euros, football fans may notice a change to the way one nation is referred to.

Known to many as the Czech Republic, Czechia kick off their Euros 2024 campaign tonight against Portugal, but why the name change?

In 2016, the country’s government requested that the name Czechia be used in any sporting, literary, musical or media context with the name Czech Republic being reserved for official purposes.

The new name is also said to be viewed as a more universal name which will avoid confusion when translated into other languages, and help boost their reputation abroad.

The nation was formerly known as Czechoslovakia until 1992 when it split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the latter of which registered a shock 1-0 win over Belgium in their opening game of the Euros last night.

Related links:

Czechia have a tough group with one of the tournament favourites, Portugal expected to top their group whilst Turkey is also tipped to do well meaning Czechia may struggle to get automatic qualification through to the knockout stages.

However, they boast a strong team with West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Bayer Leverkussen’s Patrik Schick in the squad.

If they come out second best in their games against Turkey and Portugal, all is not lost as the four best-placed teams in the group stage will progress through to the knockout stages.

Georgia, who sit 40 ranks below Czechia in the FIFA rankings, make up group F and will open their Euros 2024 campaign against Turkey in the 5pm kick off. It is the first time Georgia have ever qualified for the Euros.

Meanwhile, Czechia have competed in seven European Championships with their best finish coming in 1996 where they lost 2-1 to Germany in the final of the tournament at Wembley.

Topics:

Czechia

RELATED ARTICLES

No posts have been found

MORE FROM JOE

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

FIFA

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

By Harry Warner

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

By Jacob Entwistle

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

Football

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

By Zoe Hodges

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

Netflix

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

FIFA

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

By Harry Warner

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

action

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

By Stephen Porzio

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

Cat Deeley

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

By Niamh Ryan

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

emma d'arcy

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

By Jacob Entwistle

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

By Stephen Porzio

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

Football

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

By Zoe Hodges

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

By Charlie Herbert

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Load more stories