Sport

30th Aug 2025

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man Utd welcome Burnley

Harry Warner

Ruben Amorim needs a big win.

The Premier League is back and we have six fixtures to bring you!

At 3pm, Manchester United are hoping to climb above Burnley in the table and get their first win of the season as they take on Scott Parker’s Clarets, fresh from a home victory v Sunderland.

Elsewhere, the Black Cats are back at home as they host Keith Andrew’s Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bournemouth, whilst Wolves will want to taste their first success of the season v Everton.

In the evening, attention shifts to Elland Road as Daniel Farke hopes to make the West Yorkshire ground a fortress once more – Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are the visitors.

