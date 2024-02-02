Search icon

Entertainment

02nd Feb 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 384

Charlie Herbert

joe friday pub quiz week 384

Another week in this quizzing dynasty

It’s been quite the week in sport hasn’t it? A big one for the end of sporting dynasties. First Liverpool fans were left reeling last week when Jürgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club at the end of this season after nine years at Anfield.

Then the world of Formula 1 was stunned by the news that Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season after 10 years with the team (I won’t tell you who he’s joining as that would be giving away an answer to one of this week’s questions).

Meanwhile, the pub quiz rolls on. A quizzing dynasty that continues to rumble along.

We’ve been going for about seven and a half years, so still a while until we match Klopp’s time at Liverpool or Hamilton’s at Mercedes – but we’re closing in.

This week, you’ve got a round on iconic TV memes from the last few years, and one all about the Six Nations. Yes, it’s that time of year again – rugby on in the pubs, your mate pretending he likes Guinness, and plenty of tossing the pill about with Chuggsy.

So, time for the latest chapter in pub quiz history.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday pub quiz week 384 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Related links:

JOE Quiz: Name all five English clubs to have won all four domestic trophies since 2000

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 383

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

Topics:

general knowledge,memes,Six Nations,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

2024 Six Nations: All the biggest moments, talking points and quotes

2024 Six Nations

2024 Six Nations: All the biggest moments, talking points and quotes

By Patrick McCarry

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 383

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 383

By Charlie Herbert

Scotland’s pre-match comments come back to bite them in new Netflix rugby documentary

England (rugby union)

Scotland’s pre-match comments come back to bite them in new Netflix rugby documentary

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Carrie Fisher’s brother reveals that the late actress will appear in Star Wars Episode IX

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher’s brother reveals that the late actress will appear in Star Wars Episode IX

By Carl Kinsella

An Ant McPartlin scene had to be cut from Britain’s Got Talent last night

Ant McPartlin

An Ant McPartlin scene had to be cut from Britain’s Got Talent last night

By James Dawson

The US Office is officially the funniest sitcom in the world, according to science

Brooklyn Nine Nine

The US Office is officially the funniest sitcom in the world, according to science

By Will Fox

Love Island’s Jess reveals the truth about Valentine’s Day wedding to Dom

dom lever

Love Island’s Jess reveals the truth about Valentine’s Day wedding to Dom

By Keeley Ryan

We have a Sony PS4 to give away…

Competition

We have a Sony PS4 to give away…

By JOE

Wretch 32 reveals powerful video for single “His & Hers (Perspectives)”

Charlotte Regan

Wretch 32 reveals powerful video for single “His & Hers (Perspectives)”

By Will Lavin

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

BBC

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

By Charlie Herbert

People are just discovering ‘best show on Netflix’ as huge spin-off confirmed

People are just discovering ‘best show on Netflix’ as huge spin-off confirmed

By George McKay

Woman who fell through window trying to break into house comes forward on national television

Woman who fell through window trying to break into house comes forward on national television

By Nina McLaughlin

Kate Garraway arrives at husband’s funeral as daughter carries dad’s coffin

Kate Garraway arrives at husband’s funeral as daughter carries dad’s coffin

By Nina McLaughlin

PlayStation ‘developing PSP2 capable of playing PS4 and PS5 games’

PlayStation

PlayStation ‘developing PSP2 capable of playing PS4 and PS5 games’

By Charlie Herbert

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People are bemused by Crystal Palace’s lack of substitutes

Crystal Palace

People are bemused by Crystal Palace’s lack of substitutes

By Reuben Pinder

Chelsea’s leaked jersey is classy but extremely plain

Chelsea

Chelsea’s leaked jersey is classy but extremely plain

By JOE

EU leaders warm to Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Covid

EU leaders warm to Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

How your body transforms when you don’t drink for a month as sober Dry January looms

Alcohol

How your body transforms when you don’t drink for a month as sober Dry January looms

By Charlie Herbert

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

Everton

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

By Callum Boyle

Man fired for not being ‘fun’ at work wins legal battle – nobody has to be fun now

Alcohol

Man fired for not being ‘fun’ at work wins legal battle – nobody has to be fun now

By Dave Hanratty

Load more stories