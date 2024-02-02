The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 384

Another week in this quizzing dynasty

It’s been quite the week in sport hasn’t it? A big one for the end of sporting dynasties. First Liverpool fans were left reeling last week when Jürgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club at the end of this season after nine years at Anfield.

Then the world of Formula 1 was stunned by the news that Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season after 10 years with the team (I won’t tell you who he’s joining as that would be giving away an answer to one of this week’s questions).

Meanwhile, the pub quiz rolls on. A quizzing dynasty that continues to rumble along.

We’ve been going for about seven and a half years, so still a while until we match Klopp’s time at Liverpool or Hamilton’s at Mercedes – but we’re closing in.

This week, you’ve got a round on iconic TV memes from the last few years, and one all about the Six Nations. Yes, it’s that time of year again – rugby on in the pubs, your mate pretending he likes Guinness, and plenty of tossing the pill about with Chuggsy.

So, time for the latest chapter in pub quiz history.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What is the main ingredient in hummus? Beans Chickpeas Lentils Correct! Wrong! Which of these is approximately the speed of light? 300,000 kilometres a second 300,000 kilometres an hour 3,000 kilometres a minute Correct! Wrong! Where does the Northern Ireland Assembly sit? Stormont Holyrood Senedd Correct! Wrong! In which year did the United States declare its independence? 1850 1776 1817 Correct! Wrong! What is the capital of China? Beijing Guangzhou Shanghai Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which team is Lewis Hamilton joining for the 2025 F1 season? Red Bull Ferrari McLaren Correct! Wrong! Who scored a century for England in their stunning Test win over India last week? Ollie Pope Zak Crawley Jonny Bairstow Correct! Wrong! In which season did Jürgen Klopp guide Liverpool to the Premier League title? 2018/2019 2019/20 2021/22 Correct! Wrong! Who won the 2024 women's singles Australian Open title? Qinwen Zheng Cori Gauff Aryna Sabalenka Correct! Wrong! Which team does the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Joel Embiid play for? Denver Nuggets Philadelphia 76ers Golden State Warriors Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



What is the name of this band, who this week announced they would be splitting up after two decades together? You Me At Seven You Me At Five You Me At Six Correct! Wrong! How many players were there at the start of the contest in Squid Game? 546 356 456 Correct! Wrong! Who composed the official scores for both seasons of Euphoria? The Weeknd Jay-Z Labrinth Correct! Wrong! How many hosts of the Great British Bake-Off have there been (not including the judges)? 6 7 4 Correct! Wrong! Who directed the first Sicario film? Denis Villeneuve Ridley Scott Guillermo del Toro Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: What do you meme?



Tell us the quote that matches the iconic meme. First up, which quote matches this meme? 'My god, you've only gone and won, Jane' 'Dear lord, what a sad little life, Jane' 'Dear lord, what a sad woman you are, Jane' Correct! Wrong! Which quote matches this meme? 'Afternoooon Jill' 'Good morningggg Jill!' 'Why helloooo Jill!' Correct! Wrong! Which quote matches this meme? 'I'm actually very left-wing and I loved it' 'I'm actually very right-wing and I hated it' 'I'm actually very right-wing and I loved it' Correct! Wrong! Which quote matches this meme? 'I'm diabetic Darren!' 'I'm claustrophobic Darren!' 'I'm schizophrenic Darren!' Correct! Wrong! Which quote matches this meme? 'Don't make unnecessary journeys!' 'Don't bother with an umbrella!' 'Don't forget your coat!' Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Six Nations



Which nation has won the most Six Nations titles? France Ireland England Correct! Wrong! What was the original name of the tournament in 1883? The Five Nations Championship The Three Nations Championship The Home Nations Championship Correct! Wrong! Who is the highest points scorer in Six Nations history? Stephen Jones Jonny Sexton Jonny Wilkinson Correct! Wrong! What is the record for the fastest try in the tournament's history? 25 seconds 37 seconds 10 seconds Correct! Wrong! Who won the 2023 Six Nations? Wales Ireland France Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday pub quiz week 384 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

