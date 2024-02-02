The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 384

Another week in this quizzing dynasty
It’s been quite the week in sport hasn’t it? A big one for the end of sporting dynasties. First Liverpool fans were left reeling last week when Jürgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club at the end of this season after nine years at Anfield.
Then the world of Formula 1 was stunned by the news that Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season after 10 years with the team (I won’t tell you who he’s joining as that would be giving away an answer to one of this week’s questions).
Meanwhile, the pub quiz rolls on. A quizzing dynasty that continues to rumble along.
We’ve been going for about seven and a half years, so still a while until we match Klopp’s time at Liverpool or Hamilton’s at Mercedes – but we’re closing in.
This week, you’ve got a round on iconic TV memes from the last few years, and one all about the Six Nations. Yes, it’s that time of year again – rugby on in the pubs, your mate pretending he likes Guinness, and plenty of tossing the pill about with Chuggsy.
So, time for the latest chapter in pub quiz history.
Related links:
JOE Quiz: Name all five English clubs to have won all four domestic trophies since 2000
The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 383
Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz
Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz