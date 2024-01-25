Golaço!
Back in 1992, inspired by the success of Italia 90 and Paul Gascoigne’s big-money move from Tottenham to Lazio, Channel 4 launched Football Italia onto the TV screens and straight to our hearts.
Football Italia saw many of us lap up the brilliance of Serie A in one of its peak decades. Most of the world’s best footballers assembled there and the rivalries were fierce.
This quiz is for anyone that loved tuning into Football Italia during its initial run of 1992 to 2002 on Channel 4.
16 cult heroes for you to get, with a few tricky ones along the way.
