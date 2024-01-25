Golaço!

Back in 1992, inspired by the success of Italia 90 and Paul Gascoigne’s big-money move from Tottenham to Lazio, Channel 4 launched Football Italia onto the TV screens and straight to our hearts.

Football Italia saw many of us lap up the brilliance of Serie A in one of its peak decades. Most of the world’s best footballers assembled there and the rivalries were fierce.

This quiz is for anyone that loved tuning into Football Italia during its initial run of 1992 to 2002 on Channel 4.

16 cult heroes for you to get, with a few tricky ones along the way.

This no-nonsense defender played over 500 games in 20 seasons with Inter Milan. Riccardo Ferri Giuseppe Bergomi Paolo Tramezzani Sergio Battistini Correct! Wrong! Adored in Florence. Loved rifling nets. Gabriel Batistuta Claudio Caniggia Francesco Baiano Rui Costa Correct! Wrong! Brazilian gem of a fullback Aldair Roberto Carlos Zago Cafu Correct! Wrong! The wily striker played for Parma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Fiorentina Gianfranco Zola Marco Branca Enrico Chiesa Stefano Fiore Correct! Wrong! Best known for strong showings at Reggiana and Torino, and also had a stint at Nottingham Forest Andrea Silenzi Andrea Belotti Maurizio Ganz Dario Hubner Correct! Wrong! Uruguayan hitman that played for Caliagri, Roma, Napoli and Juventus. Ruben Sosa Alvaro Recoba Daniel Fonseca Emilio Suarez Correct! Wrong! Cult hero with Genoa and scorer of many a cracking goal Igor Shalimov Tomas Skuhravy Pavel Nedved Dan Petrescu Correct! Wrong! Devastatingly slick Italian No.1 Gianluca Pagliuca Walter Zenga Francesco Toldo Sebastiano Rossi Correct! Wrong! This Uruguayan forward had four seasons at Lazio before switching to Inter Milan Daniel Fonseca Carlos Aguilera Sergio Martinez Ruben Sosa Correct! Wrong! This English international had four seasons in Italy, gradually climbing from Bari to Sampdoria then Juventus. Gordon Cowans David Platt Stuart Gray Stuart Ripley Correct! Wrong! Made his biggest impact at Juventus and Lazio before his career was ended by injury at Chelsea Pierluigi Casiraghi Gianluca Vialli Aldo Serena Andrea Carnevale Correct! Wrong! This Milan defender won 7 Serie A titles and 5 European Cups Paolo Maldini Nicola Berti Carlo Ancelotti Alessandro Costacurta Correct! Wrong! This lush-haired chap loved a one-step penalty Roberto Donadoni Giuseppe Signori Giampaolo Saurini Alen Boksic Correct! Wrong! This midfielder had a famous name-sake.... and a 20-year career that included spells with Parma and Juventus (and Blackburn Rovers!) Giuseppe Giannini Paolo Maldini Dino Baggio Salvatore Totti Correct! Wrong! A legend first at Napoli before becoming likewise at Juventus Luigi De Agostini Franco Baresi Pietro Vierchowod Ciro Ferrara Correct! Wrong! This Italian international was a Lazio teammate of Aron Winter and Paul Gascoigne Diego Fuser Roberto Di Matteo Dario Marcolin Paolo Negro Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> Football Italia cult heroes I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

Related links: