25th Jan 2024

Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

Patrick McCarry

Euro 2012

A couple of them are still going strong.

A dozen years ago, Poland and Ukraine co-hosted a football tournament that featured an English penalty shoot-out gut-punch, a colourful Irish cameo and Spain showing everyone who was boss. Our Euro 2012 quiz will transport you back to those heady days.

We are giving you 20 footballers that featured in the tournament. Honestly, if you get anything around 16 or over, you’ve done well.

Slow and steady wins the race. Good luck.

