Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

A couple of them are still going strong.

A dozen years ago, Poland and Ukraine co-hosted a football tournament that featured an English penalty shoot-out gut-punch, a colourful Irish cameo and Spain showing everyone who was boss. Our Euro 2012 quiz will transport you back to those heady days.

We are giving you 20 footballers that featured in the tournament. Honestly, if you get anything around 16 or over, you’ve done well.

Slow and steady wins the race. Good luck.

The Czech Republic captain for the tournament Jaroslav Plasil Petr Jiracek Tomas Rosicky Correct! Wrong! Midfield enforcer for the Dutch Nigel de Jong Wilfred Bouma Mark van Bommel Correct! Wrong! Captain of the Danes. Retired two years later at the age of 31. Nicklas Bendtner Simon Kjaer Daniel Agger Correct! Wrong! Gave Ireland brief hope against Croatia Stephen Kelly Sean St Ledger Stephen Ward Correct! Wrong! Had a spell with Liverpool in the 2000s Andriy Voronin Andriy Shevchenko Yevhen Konoplyanka Correct! Wrong! Had a brief loan spell with Chelsea in 2009 João Moutinho Ricardo Quaresma Raul Meireles Correct! Wrong! Was on his way out from a Premier League spell at this stage Ivan Strinić Nikica Jelavić Vedran Corluka Correct! Wrong! This teenage goalkeeper was playing with Birmingham City at the time Jack Butland Joe Hart Nick Pope Correct! Wrong! Former Newcastle United player. Has not made an international appearance since 2015. Samir Nasri Yohan Cabaye Hatem Ben Arfa Correct! Wrong! Won the Golden Boot for the Czech Republic at Euro 2004 and represented his country in four major tournaments Jan Koller Milan Baros Tomás Necid Correct! Wrong! Played for one team for his whole Italian club career before finishing out with a season at Boca Juniors. Daniele de Rossi Andrea Pirlo Claudio Marchisio Correct! Wrong! Went on to earn 30 Irish caps, and score 4 goals Paul Green Kevin Doyle Simon Cox Correct! Wrong! At 22, this lad had already won 30 caps for Germany by the time this tournament started Mario Gotze Toni Kroos Marco Reus Correct! Wrong! Ended up with 20 goals in 85 appearances for Sweden Johan Elmander Sebastian Larsson Ola Toivonen Correct! Wrong! Scored his second England goal in a win over Sweden but has not added to his 9 caps since 2012 Joe Cole Ross Barkley Andy Carroll Correct! Wrong! Scored in the Euro 2012 final. Jordi Alba Fernando Torres Juanfran Correct! Wrong! We're looking for No.23, seen here gesticulating during the game against Germany (with Robin van Persie in the background) Kevin Strootman Wesley Sneijder Rafael van der Vaart Correct! Wrong! This Russian forward had a spell in the Premier League Pavel Pogrebnyak Roman Pavlyuchenko Andrey Arshavin Correct! Wrong! Was uncapped for Denmark, coming into the tournament. Anders Lindegaard Kasper Schmeichel Stephan Andersen Correct! Wrong! Has played in top leagues in Greece, Italy, Germany and England Kostas Fortounis Sokratis Papastathopoulos Kyriakos Papadopoulos Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> How many of these Euro 2012 footballers can you name? I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

