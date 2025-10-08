Search icon

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

Sammi Minion

The Liverpool legend has been out of work since January

Former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard may be on the verge of making his return to first-team management nine months after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, per Sky Sports.

The reports come just days after Gerrard featured in a wide-ranging interview with ex-England teammate Rio Ferdinand.

As well as discussing the consequences of Trent Alexander Arnold’s controversial switch to Real Madrid, the 45-year-old Reds’ legend suggested he has “unfinished business” with football management.

Since retiring as a player, Gerrard has taken up three roles as a head coach: with Rangers in Scotland, Aston Villa in the Premier League and Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

While Gerrard struggled while coaching Villa, by far and away his most successful spell as a manager came at Ibrox.

In 2021, the 2005 Champions League-winner led the Glasgow club to their only league title this decade.

Not only did Gerrard’s Rangers win the league comfortably, but they also ended the campaign unbeaten.

Gerrard’s expression of interest in a return to management couldn’t have come at a better time; over the weekend Rangers sacked Russell Martin, leaving the manager’s seat at Ibrox open and available.

Next Rangers Manager Odds, 18+ Be Gamble Aware

Surviving just seven league games at the helm, Martin ended his spell with Rangers eighth in the table, below both of St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

According to Sky Sports, Gerrard is now one of the favourites to replace Russell Martin, and both he and the club have made clear their intention to begin talks over the Englishman’s return.

Speaking to Ferdinand earlier this week, Gerrard said: “I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it.

“But I’ve also got time now where I’m not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach. They are the people I need to find.

“Because if I get the right match with those people around me, I know, and I’ve proved, I can be successful as a manager.

“And that’s what I’m working on in the background now.”

Gerrard was also said to be in contention before Rangers opted to hire Martin in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether talks will be more fruitful this time around.

