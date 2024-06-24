Search icon

24th Jun 2024

Steve Clarke goes on bizarre rant about referee’s nationality following Hungary loss

Steve Clarke suggested Scotland weren’t awarded a penalty in their loss to Hungary because of the referee’s nationality.

Speaking to BBC Sport in a furious rant, Clarke has since gone viral for his comments.

In a game posing little quality, Scotland registered 4 shots all game, none of which were on target.

Their best chance of a huge opportunity presenting was when Willi Orban appeared to have hooked down Stuart Armstrong in the penalty box, however the verdict reached was no penalty.

Hungary then went on to score a 100th minute winner through Kevin Csoboth, who dedicated the goal to teammate Barnabas Varga following his horrific collision.

Varga has since been described as in a ‘stable condition’.

However, the Scotland manager has since shown he is furious at the earlier penalty decision and believed it changed the game:

“It’s a penalty, why’s it not given? I need an answer.

“I’ve got words for it, but I like my money so.”

Then when asked if he had spoken to the referee, Clarke said:

“What’s the point? He’s from Argentina. Why is it not a European referee? I don’t understand why he’s here and not in his own country refereeing a game. It’s just my opinion.”

