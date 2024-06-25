Search icon

25th Jun 2024

Sir Geoff Hurst urges fans to support England after reminder he was booed off in 1966

Zoe Hodges

‘I don’t think he should be pushed into doing that’

1966 World Cup winner, Sir Geoff Hurst has urged England fans to get behind the team ahead of their game against Slovenia tonight.

The only surviving member of that iconic team reminded fans that on the road to World Cup glory in 66, their side suffered heavy criticism after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Uruguay.

The 82-year-old said: “I didn’t play in the first game as a lot of people know but I saw a clip of the final moments of that game many years later and I realised we were actually booed off the field in that 0-0 draw against Uruguay.”

They went on to beat West Germany 4-2 in the final after extra time.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, he said that he was feeling very up-beat about the Euros so far: “It doesn’t bother me the criticism they’re getting and I’m not going to jump on the bandwagon and be too critical because the results are there, we can win the group and avoid Germany so I’m extremely positive.”

However, Hurst disagreed with the pressure put on certain players to answer to the media: "I am totally against any player getting criticism and going on the box and being interviewed, trying to defend his position. I don't think he should be pushed into doing that."

However, Hurst disagreed with the pressure put on certain players to answer to the media: “I am totally against any player getting criticism and going on the box and being interviewed, trying to defend his position. I don’t think he should be pushed into doing that.”

His comments came after TV pundit Gary Lineker levelled criticism at captain Harry Kane.

Hurst said it was up to the manager to defend individuals in the team and that even that was not necessary.

The former West Ham United striker also suggested changes he would make to tonight’s starting XI.

He said: “I’d play Anthony Gordon out wide on the left and I’d put Foden more in the middle of the park, where Trent Alexander started. I think his record at Man City in terms of creating and scoring goals is fantastic.

“You’ve got to play players in the best positions they play for their clubs. I think Foden should be more central and I think Anthony Gordon on the left gives Kieran Trippier, who’s predominantly right footed, more opportunities to go out wide and play the ball out to Anthony Gordon on the left.”

