10th Mar 2024

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

Callum Boyle

Jesse Lingard

Very impressive

Lingard mania is in full swing in South Korea as Jesse Lingard set a brand-new record on his home debut.

The former Manchester United man signed for K-League outfit FC Seoul and made his debut off the bench in the season opener against Gwanju last week.

Having become more accustomed to life at his new club, the midfielder turned out in front of a whopping 51,670 fans inside the Seoul World Cup Stadium for the Gyeongin Derby against Incheon United.

Lingard’s already got Seoul mates

Lingard’s Asian adventure has sent seismic shockwaves throughout South Korea and the excitement for his home debut even led to a designated “Lingard Zone” being set up to allow fans to buy Lingard merchandise.

The Athletic’s Stuart James documented that queues had begun as early as two hours before the game so that fans could get their hands on the new merch.

Fans were made to wait during the game however, with the 31-year-old coming on off of the bench on the hour mark to replace Takuya Shigehiro.

Every touch of his was met with rapturous noise and he even had the chance to write his name in lights but his effort flew over the bar.

Jesse Lingard

Lingard reacts to home debut

Although he made an impact off the bench, it wasn’t enough to guide his new side to a win as they were held to a goalless draw and Lingard admits they should’ve done better with their chances.

 “Probably should have won in the end. I had a couple of half-chances,” he said.

“Not enough clear chances, but I think we can build on this. I think it’s all about mindset and confidence coming into these games.

“In front of a big crowd, first home game – amazing support throughout.

“We maybe should have finished off our chances.”

