26th Oct 2025

Secret Bruno Fernandes release clause revealed which lets him leave on one condition

Sammi Minion

Bruno has played for the Red Devils since 2020

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has a clause in his contract that could see him leave the club for a surprisingly cheap price, according to a report from BBC Sport.

The Portuguese international star made clear his commitment to Manchester United this summer as he turned down a number of approaches from clubs in the Saudi Arabian league, where he would’ve received a lucrative increase on his wages.

This has not completely put to bed the risk that Fernandes could leave Old Trafford next summer, due to a previously unknown clause in his contract.

According to BBC Sport, Fernandes can be signed by a club outside of England if they meet his £56.6 million release clause.

While speaking to BBC Sport, Fernandes also discussed his decision to reject a move to Saudi Arabia last summer.

He said: “Obviously, money is important to everyone in life, so I would be lying. But I’m not in a position where I should be counting my money or having problems in the future if I do things right.

“Me and my family, we’re not [people] that spends a lot of money or whatever. We have our things, we like to have our luxury and stuff. But we’re very aware of how much future we still have ahead of us, how much we want to give to our kids, how we want them to grow.

“My family feels very well here. My kids love to go to school. They love the way they live here, even with the weather and everything. But obviously, everyone is settled very well. Obviously, we miss home, but my aim is not to go now to play in Portugal again.

“We say sometimes the house we have here, it feels more like home than the one we have in Portugal because we were there for two weeks, three weeks, not more than that. And that was one of the many reasons that was behind that.

“I don’t think they were very happy for me to reject the offer, obviously. I accept that, because the offer was very good in terms of salary. Everything was massive for me. It was a huge difference.”

It remains to be seen whether any overseas club, whether within Europe or beyond, work to make an offer for Fernandes next summer.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

