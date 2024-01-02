Search icon

Sport

02nd Jan 2024

Scott Williams explains how he knew Michael van Gerwen was ‘off’ before the match even started

JOE

Michael van Gerwen

Williams shocked the Dutchman

Scott Williams had said that he knew from their practice round on Monday night that Michael van Gerwen wasn’t fully at the races for their World quarter final.

The non-seeded Englishman defeated Mighty Mike 5-4 to advance to the semi-finals, blowing the competition wide open in the process.

The 33-year-old was a rank outsider heading into the last eight clash, with van Gerwen having played some of his best stuff up to this stage of the tournament, but Williams was un-daunted.

The confident Lincolnshire thrower showed no signs of nerves in taking the first set and he celebrated his fine start with typical charisma.

His 1-0 gesture in the direction of van Gerwen would most likely have been avoided by other players, for fear of poking the bear, but speaking to journalists after the game, Williams said he felt he had to mix it with the Dutch-man. He said it was part of the plan ‘to give it back to him.’

“I love that stage,” said Williams.

“He has such a presence and he makes it tough up there, but if I give it back to him…people are scared of him on that stage, because he’s such a threat up there but I wasn’t going to let that happen today, and I didn’t,” he said.

Williams says he has the utmost respect for van Gerwen, describing him as the best thrower of his generation, but he knew from early doors on Monday night that the three-time champ wasn’t on top form.

“I could kind of tell (he wasn’t himself) while we were doing the practice in the little practice room we have,” said Williams.

“He was always just that little bit off constantly. As soon as the crowd got involved, that was when I started playing my darts.

“Michael is the best player of our generation. But he wasn’t the Michael van Gerwen you guys have seen over the last two or three games.”

Some Dutch journalists at the venue attributed van Gerwen’s off-colour showing to a stomach cramp, though this wasn’t confirmed as he didn’t fulfil his post-match media duties.

Williams now advances to Tuesday night’s semi-finals, where he’ll take on fellow Englishman Luke Humphries.

Related links:

Topics:

Darts,Michael van Gerwen,PDC Darts World Championship,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

Darts World Championship

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

By Callum Boyle

BBC forced to remove Wayne Rooney tweet after Gary Lineker tells them to ‘delete this’

Football

BBC forced to remove Wayne Rooney tweet after Gary Lineker tells them to ‘delete this’

By Callum Boyle

Tributes pour in for talented 15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack in Australia

Lifestyle

Tributes pour in for talented 15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack in Australia

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gerard Piqué complains that penalty shoot-outs are unfair after Spain loss

Euro 2020

Gerard Piqué complains that penalty shoot-outs are unfair after Spain loss

By Danny Jones

Steven Gerrard’s latest Rangers signing has been confirmed

Nikola Katic

Steven Gerrard’s latest Rangers signing has been confirmed

By Simon Lloyd

England Women win Euro 2022 for first time ever with victory over Germany at Wembley

England Women

England Women win Euro 2022 for first time ever with victory over Germany at Wembley

By Daniel Brown

What Fred did before Rashford’s winning Manchester United penalty did not go unnoticed

Champions League

What Fred did before Rashford’s winning Manchester United penalty did not go unnoticed

By Patrick McCarry

Manchester United players “hold discussions” over problem position

Manchester United

Manchester United players “hold discussions” over problem position

By Robert Redmond

Why the Brighton vs Crystal Palace rivalry exists

Barclays Premier League

Why the Brighton vs Crystal Palace rivalry exists

By Reuben Pinder

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

By Stephen Porzio

‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

By Nina McLaughlin

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

By JOE

BBC’s most twisted thriller ever has just dropped second series on iPlayer

BBC’s most twisted thriller ever has just dropped second series on iPlayer

By Simon Kelly

Here’s all the UK bank holidays in 2024

Here’s all the UK bank holidays in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Just listen to the noise Boca fans make as Carlos Tevez scores his first goal

Argentina

Just listen to the noise Boca fans make as Carlos Tevez scores his first goal

By JOE

Paul Pogba might leave Man Utd. No, *really* this time

Football

Paul Pogba might leave Man Utd. No, *really* this time

By Simon Lloyd

Premier League to continue support for Rainbow Laces campaign this weekend

LGBT

Premier League to continue support for Rainbow Laces campaign this weekend

By Tom Victor

REVEALED: How Wayne Rooney dealt with England players after Iceland defeat

England

REVEALED: How Wayne Rooney dealt with England players after Iceland defeat

By Darragh Murphy

John Kavanagh reveals Conor McGregor text message when Floyd Mayweather contract was signed

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh reveals Conor McGregor text message when Floyd Mayweather contract was signed

By Patrick McCarry

Shrewsbury fan arrested for singing Hillsborough chants before Liverpool clash

Football

Shrewsbury fan arrested for singing Hillsborough chants before Liverpool clash

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories