Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

That’s got to hurt

Sam Allardyce has given a brutal three-word response to James McLean over comments the former Republic of Ireland winger made about Declan Rice.

Last week while talking on an RTÉ sports panel the current Wrexham and former Republic of Ireland winger claimed that the England midfielder is “overrated.”

He said: “Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him is completely over the top. For me, he’s not world-class.”

The comments went viral and has sparked reaction from many people on England’s side of the camp and now Big Sam Allardyce has weighed in on the saga.

Speaking on his podcast Tippy Tappy Football Allardyce simply said: “Who is he?”

He continued: “Who is he, James McClean? Who is he?. Ask Mikel Arteta… what he (Rice) has done for Arsenal last year.”

Who is James McClean? 👀🍿



I don't think Big Sam agrees with James' opinion that Declan Rice is 'overrated'#NoTippyTappyFootball #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/IBJXoD9SNl — No Tippy Tappy Football (@NoTippyTappyPod) June 22, 2024

Guest on the podcast Kevin Nolan echoed this sentiment as he said: “I can’t believe he’s said that and had the cojones to actually say it because Declan Rice is one of the best in the world at what he does.

“He’s had one bad game in 60 for England. I thought he’s been brilliant every time I’ve watched him.”

Allardyce finished by suggesting that McLean only made the comments to “keep himself popular on the television.”

James McLean played with Declan Rice for the Republic of Ireland three times at senior level before Rice made his controversial switch to England.

Rice responded to the comments made by McLean on Tuesday in a diplomatic manner.

He said: “It might be a bit of bitterness towards me not playing for Ireland but I’ve not got a bad word to say about him, to be honest.

“I played with James for Ireland for three games and I got on with him really well. I am not going to sit here and slag him off. I thought he was a really top guy.”

McLean has played over 100 matches for the Republic of Ireland, playing for an array of clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

The winger now plays for Wrexham in League Two, having a very productive season for celebrity-owned club scoring three goals and getting 10 assists.