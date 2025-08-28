Ruben Amorim tears into his players following Grimsby defeat as fans fear he’s lost the dressing room

Grim for Amorim

Ruben Amorim teared into his own players after his side’s historic loss to Grimsby on penalties in the second round of the EFL Cup with many fans worried that he’s lost the dressing room.

United were pour value for money last night, as the squad worth almost £1bn failed to beat the one worth about £3m.

Trailing by two goals at halftime, United managed to drag themselves level with late goals from Mbeumo and Maguire, however, ultimately, the Red Devils would go out on penalties.

Following the match, Ruben Amorim gave his honest thoughts on his teams performance, leading to some fans feeling slightly concerned after his comments.

He said: “In the end, it doesn’t matter if we recover or not, it’s the signs the team gave during the game, the beginning of the game.

“I think the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch. The best players lose because one team can win against any group of players, and I think the team and the players spoke really loud today, so that’s it. We lost, the best team won.”

He continued: “I think it’s really clear what they spoke, so let’s move on from this day and I think it was clear for everybody what happened today.

“The way we start the game without any intensity, all the idea of the pressure, we were completely lost and that’s why I think they spoke really loud.”

It was the phrase “the players spoke really loud today” that piqued the attention of fans as one wrote on X: “What does Amorim mean by ‘the players spoke really loud with their performance’. Has he lost the dressing room? Does he think they’re throwing him under?”

Another fan put: “Listening to that interview, Amorim has gone….Heads gone..Players won’t listen to him is what I’m hearing in his comments. He wants out….”

One person commented: “Amad has lost all his confidence!! I don’t know how Amorim managed to destroy it all!!”

Meanwhile one supporter said: “Amorim has had enough, alludes to the players not playing for him.”