Search icon

Football

11th Mar 2024

Roy Keane gives take on Kevin de Bruyne argument over substitution

Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne was not best pleased to have been substituted as Liverpool-Man City headed into its defining moments.

De Bruyne threw something of a tantrum having been replaced by his countryman Jeremy Doku after 69 minutes of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

He openly questioned his manager’s decision on his way off the field, with his displeasure clear for all to see. 

De Bruyne (32) has had something of a disjointed season having pulled his hamstring on the opening day of the Premier League against Burnley. 

Hamstring issues have plagued the playmaker in recent times, with his 2023 season culminating in a serious tear in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

He returned with a bang against Newcastle back in January, scoring a goal and registering an assist but since then, his comeback hasn’t been as smooth as he may have hoped. 

Rather than slotting straight back into the team, De Bruyne’s minutes have been curtailed as, all the while, Phil Foden began to make De Bruyne’s usual position his own.

That’s not to say De Bruyne hasn’t had his moments – he made five assists in one game only a couple of weeks ago against Luton in the cup – and his first half assist for John Stones on Sunday was De Bruyne at his creative best.

But Guardiola saw fit to take him off for the closing 20 minutes on Sunday, and he didn’t take it well. 

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, Roy Keane backed the manager’s decision to substitute the midfielder.

“I enjoyed that,” Keane said.

“I think it was the right decision. He was off it a little bit.

“Pep is the manager, he has to look at the bigger picture.

“We can’t praise Kevin de Bruyne enough, obviously he’s a world class player. 

“He was disappointed. Pep’s gone over to give him a pep talk. But I love the way he (Pep) answered after. Listen, he can can show me the next time how disappointed he is…”

“Nobody likes to be brought off,” continued Keane. “But Pep’s job is to look at the bigger picture, try and get the right result from his team and they’ll recover from that no doubt.’”

After the game, Guardiola said that he ‘liked’ De Bruyne’s reaction, stating that he has the chance in the next game ‘to prove how wrong’ he was.

“That’s good. He has a chance next game to prove how wrong I was. It’s not a problem. It’s fine.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Kevin De Bruyne,Manchester City,Pep Guardiola,Roy Keane,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

Serie A manager sacked after headbutting opposition player

Football

Serie A manager sacked after headbutting opposition player

By Callum Boyle

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

Football

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Mikel Arteta sends message to Aaron Ramsdale after major error in Brentford win

Aaron Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta sends message to Aaron Ramsdale after major error in Brentford win

By Callum Boyle

Casemiro rewards pitch-invading fan after Man United’s win against Everton

Casemiro

Casemiro rewards pitch-invading fan after Man United’s win against Everton

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney has “no sympathy” for “privileged” Marcus Rashford

Wayne Rooney has “no sympathy” for “privileged” Marcus Rashford

By Lee Costello

Man United announce Old Trafford regeneration plans

Football

Man United announce Old Trafford regeneration plans

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Callum Boyle

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

Football

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

By Lee Costello

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

Arctic

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

By Nina McLaughlin

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

Kate Middleton

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton releases statement after photo pulled over editing concerns

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton releases statement after photo pulled over editing concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton photo removed over ‘manipulation’ concerns

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton photo removed over ‘manipulation’ concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Luke Littler hits 9-darter and wins title on European Tour debut

Luke Littler hits 9-darter and wins title on European Tour debut

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Oscar nominated film accused of plagiarism hours before ceremony

Entertainment

Oscar nominated film accused of plagiarism hours before ceremony

By Callum Boyle

Madonna blasts fan for sitting down during concert then realises they’re in a wheelchair

celebrity

Madonna blasts fan for sitting down during concert then realises they’re in a wheelchair

By Ryan Price

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

United Kingdom

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

By Ryan Price

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

Afterlife

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

By Ryan Price

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

Andrew Garfield

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories