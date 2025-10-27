Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

It’s set to break a tradition that’s stood since the end of WW2

The Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures are amongst the most anticipated of the entire season, as millions of viewers typically tune in to enjoy almost nine hours of uninterrupted football.

This year is set to be very different however, according to a report in today’s edition of The Times.

As has been the case since the conclusion of the Second World War, on the day after Christmas, almost all 20 of the Premier League (or 1st Division) sides currently in the competition, face off against each other.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester City celebrates the first goal from Jordan Ayew with Stephy Mavididi during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield on December 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Copa/Getty Images)

Per the report, because Boxing Day falls on a Friday this year it has created a logistical nightmare for Premier League chiefs.

Broadcast contracts between the league and the likes of Sky and TNT mean that the Premier League is obliged to play on 33 weekends during the season, with only five midweek rounds permitted.

The expansion of UEFA competitions like the Champions League and Europa League now mean that teams who make the final will play as many as 17 European games per season, while the FA Cup now takes place on more weekends than ever before.

This means that the Premier League needs to make use of the weekend after Christmas (27/28 December) to meet its contractural obligations.

As a result, the games that would usually be played on Boxing Day will be carried forward to the following Saturday and Sunday (27/28 December).

They should be able to fit in a game in the 8pm slot on the Friday night, but that is expected to be the full extent of Premier League football on Boxing Day 2025.

No official confirmation has been made by the Premier League yet, but this is expected in the coming days.