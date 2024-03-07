Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

‘This will not be tolerated’

Police have issued a fresh warning to people who use Amazon Fire Sticks to stream sport illegally after an arrest was made.

Illegally streaming content from subscription platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Sky Sports has become a common practice for people looking to avoid the fees for each platform.

A survey in 2022 confirmed that 19 per cent of those asked had illegally streamed or downloaded content in the past three months, despite the fact that this can result in a prison sentence.

But there’s been a concerted effort in recent months to crack down on the practice, and police have issued a fresh warning after 11 people were interviewed in a nationwide investigation into illegal streaming services.

The Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at City of London Police carried out a week of action across the country as part of a crackdown on the supply of illegal streaming services, with a focus on individuals selling “modified”fully loaded” smart TV devices or sticks.

Police carried out the operation in conjunction with FACT and the Premier League and interviewed individuals from locations including Portsmouth, Wales, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Manchester and Bury.

One of those brought in for questioning was arrested, with the other 10 being interviewed under caution.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Warbey, from the PIPU, said: “Illegal streaming is a huge issue for the industry and while it may seem like a low-risk, high-reward crime, the proceeds are used to fund other serious forms of criminal activity. At the same time, it can expose end users to the risks of data theft, fraud and malware.

“By targeting grassroots sellers, we are sending out a clear message that this will not be tolerated. PIPCU will continue to work with partners across law enforcement and the industry to take action against those who provide illegal streaming services and protect consumers against the risks associated with using them.”

Kieron Sharp, Chief Executive Officer at FACT, said: “The success achieved through this targeted operation is directly attributable to the outstanding effort and robust support from PIPCU. By implementing these measures, a strong message has been conveyed: piracy is a criminal act that is treated with utmost seriousness.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring platforms, including modified fire sticks that promote and distribute illegal streams, taking decisive action against those selling illegal access to premium TV content. FACT and its partners are determined to disrupt these criminal operations and non-compliance will lead to further law enforcement action”.

In May last year, five men who illegally streamed Premier League football matches to tens of thousands of people were jailed for a combined total of 30 years and seven months.

The gang, aged between 30 and 46, sold TV sticks to customers which allowed them to watch games that aren’t aired live by UK broadcasters due to the 3pm blackout.

Their operation, described as the biggest so far, received more than £7m from 50,000 subscribers

