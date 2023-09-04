Joao Cancelo shares footage of illegal stream on Instagram story

Cancelo posted a screenshot of the game on his Instagram story

Joao Cancelo appeared to share footage of an illegal stream to his Instagram story on Sunday night.

Cancelo made his debut for new side Barcelona as they started off they beat Osasuna 2-1 away from home.

Defender Jules Kounde opened the scoring for Xavi’s men in the first half stoppage time before Chily Avila levelled the proceedings with a tidy finish on the edge of the box.

With five minutes of the game left to play, Alejandro Catena gave away a penalty after fouling Robert Lewandowski in the box. Catena had initially been given a yellow however it was upgraded to a red following a VAR review.

Lewandowski stepped up and converted the spot-kick as Barça held on to claim the three points and move up to third in the table.

After the game Cancelo shared a video to his Instagram story posted by one of his friends however people noticed that the video was obtained from an illegal stream.

One user on Reddit said: “It’s Joao sharing a story of a friend watching an illegal stream, not Joao using an illegal stream.”

Another said: “Nobody paying 30 euro for DAZN those prices are ridiculous.”

“Even these rich people won’t pay for all these streaming services,” wrote a third.

The Portugal international made a significant “financial sacrifice” to make the move to the LaLiga champions, as revealed by the club in his unveiling, in which they said: “The Club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barça shirt.”

Related links: