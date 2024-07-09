Peter Crouch has studio in tears after x-rated admission about Euros flag

‘I’m partial’

Former England international Peter Crouch had the studio in uproar during his That Peter Crouch Podcast as a misunderstanding led to him making an x-rated admission.

The episode which aired just before England’s quarter-final clash against Switzerland saw Crouch and his fellow presenters, Chris Stark and Steve Sidwell apologise for the technical difficulties which had delayed the release of the episode.

They went on to discuss the feelings in the England camp and their visit from Ed Sheeran.

They went on to talk about the Denmark fans and a flag they held up during their time in Germany.

The flag read: “I eat ass.”

Sidwell asked Crouch if he was a fan, to which he responded: “I’m partial.”

His co-hosts fell about laughing at his response as Sidwell clarified: “I just meant are you a fan of the flag.”

Crouch quickly apologised as Sidwell and Stark continued to laugh. The former Stoke City striker tried to change the subject back to the football, but his fellow presenters wouldn’t let him forget it that quickly.

That Peter Crouch Podcast launched in September 2018 and has grown in popularity over the last few years, clocking up over 122k subscribers on YouTube.

Fans were quick to comment on the blunder as one viewer said that bit ‘killed me’ and others quoted the scene alongside laughing emojis.

Another declared: “Crouchy is so unintentionally funny,” while another called him a ‘legend’.

Another fan of the show said: “That bloke is a national treasure.”

Before it moved to Acast, That Peter Crouch Podcast became the most listened-to podcast on BBC Sounds with 60 million plays.

It won the 2019 British Podcast Awards Spotlight Award as well as winning a silver award for ‘Best Sports Show’ at the 2020 Audio and Radio Industry Awards.