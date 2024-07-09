Search icon

Sport

09th Jul 2024

Peter Crouch has studio in tears after x-rated admission about Euros flag

Zoe Hodges

‘I’m partial’

Former England international Peter Crouch had the studio in uproar during his That Peter Crouch Podcast as a misunderstanding led to him making an x-rated admission.

The episode which aired just before England’s quarter-final clash against Switzerland saw Crouch and his fellow presenters, Chris Stark and Steve Sidwell apologise for the technical difficulties which had delayed the release of the episode.

They went on to discuss the feelings in the England camp and their visit from Ed Sheeran.

They went on to talk about the Denmark fans and a flag they held up during their time in Germany.

The flag read: “I eat ass.”

Sidwell asked Crouch if he was a fan, to which he responded: “I’m partial.”

His co-hosts fell about laughing at his response as Sidwell clarified: “I just meant are you a fan of the flag.”

Crouch quickly apologised as Sidwell and Stark continued to laugh. The former Stoke City striker tried to change the subject back to the football, but his fellow presenters wouldn’t let him forget it that quickly.

That Peter Crouch Podcast launched in September 2018 and has grown in popularity over the last few years, clocking up over 122k subscribers on YouTube.

Fans were quick to comment on the blunder as one viewer said that bit ‘killed me’ and others quoted the scene alongside laughing emojis.

Another declared: “Crouchy is so unintentionally funny,” while another called him a ‘legend’.

Another fan of the show said: “That bloke is a national treasure.”

Before it moved to Acast, That Peter Crouch Podcast became the most listened-to podcast on BBC Sounds with 60 million plays.

It won the 2019 British Podcast Awards Spotlight Award as well as winning a silver award for ‘Best Sports Show’ at the 2020 Audio and Radio Industry Awards.

Related links:

Topics:

euros 2024,Peter Crouch

RELATED ARTICLES

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

Chelsea

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

By Zoe Hodges

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

England

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

England

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

By Harry Warner

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

Football

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

By Harry Warner

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

England

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

euro 2024

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

By Harry Warner

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories