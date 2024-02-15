Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe will definitely leave

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain that he will leave at the end of the season.

Mbappe’s future has been a major talking point in recent years and he has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid however as revealed by The Athletic, his decision has been officially confirmed.

The Frenchman hasn’t agreed the terms of his exit and will currently leave the club and become a free agent, opening up the floor for a potential bidding war to win his signature.

Despite Madrid being the most likely destination, reports have claimed that members of his entourage are unconvinced by the deal they have offered, causing some delays in negotiations.

Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested but they are both unwilling to break their wage structures to sign the 2018 World Cup winner.

His links come to Arsenal after The Independent revealed earlier this week that the 25-year-old would be willing to come to the Emirates Stadium as he would love to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Thierry Henry.

Mbappe could’ve joined Arsenal earlier on his career

Arsene Wenger once revealed that he had the chance to sign Mbappe while at Arsenal.

Speaking on BeIN Sports back in 2021 he said: “I was at his home when he was undecided whether to extend his contract with Monaco.

“He could have come to Arsenal for free. I would say every club is full of histories like that.

“You go to Milan, to Manchester, Arsenal, Chelsea there are these kind of stories everywhere.”

So far this season Mbappe has scored 30 goals in all competitions.

