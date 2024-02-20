Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Clever, very clever

Micah Richards has claimed that Sergio Aguero lied throughout his entire Manchester City career.

Richards and Aguero were teammates at City and the former featured in the Argentine’s Premier League debut, in which he scored a brace against Swansea City.

Man City would go on to win their first-ever Premier League title that season thanks to the forward’s famous late goal against Queens Park Rangers.

Aguero would go on to become one of the best strikers in Premier League history over the course of the next decade, scoring 260 goals in all competitions.

Despite being one of the best, the former Atletico Madrid man was still able to get away with some things.

Throughout his time in England, Aguero would never speak to the media in English, often letting other players do the work while he stood alongside them. It was only until he left the club that Aguero would speak in English.

But Richards revealed a bombshell on the Rest is Football podcast.

“This is the thing Gary – Aguero was lying,” he exclaimed.

“When they were asking him to do interviews, he was saying ‘I don’t speak English’. But he spoke brilliant English.

“He knew exactly what the slang terms were, all the terminologies, and of course, speaking with your friends and having an interview is two entirely different things, but he just played on that so much.

“He got away with it. Muggins like me, James Milner, Joleon Lescott, all the English lads had to do the media because Kun just said he didn’t speak no English.”

After his decorated spell at Man City, Aguero would go on to sign for Barcelona but was forced to retire aged 33 after doctors uncovered an irregular heartbeat.

