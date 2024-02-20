Search icon

20th Feb 2024

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

Callum Boyle

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly made offers to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Last week it was reported that Mbappe had told Paris Saint-Germain that he would be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract and is set to complete a move to Real Madrid.

Despite it looking like a dead cert that the Frenchman will end up at the Santiago Bernabeau, several Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United have also been linked.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, United want to make a big-name signing in what will be the first transfer window since Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a minority stake and have already submitted an offer to Mbappe’s team.

There’s also claims that Mbappe has been in talks with Jurgen Klopp about a possible move to Anfield however the German’s departure at the end of the season means that it any slim hopes are almost gone already.

When will Mbappe be announced by Real Madrid?

Aș per BBC Sport, Mbappe may not be announced until it’s no longer possible for PSG and Los Blancos to go up against each other in the Champions League.

Both sides are currently in the last 16 of the competition and have first leg leads.

The last eight fixtures take place between April 30 and May 8, with the draw for that round and both the semi-finals and final taking place on Friday, March 15.

Mbappe to take pay cut to join Real Madrid

Marca said that the Frenchman has already signed a deal with Los Blancos to join in the summer, with details of the contract leaked.

The Daily Mail claimed that the Spanish side want to make the 2018 World Cup winner the highest-paid player at the club, ahead of the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Although they want to make him the most-paid player, Mbappe will still have to take a huge pay cut, as well as paying a signing-on fee of around £85.5m.

He is set to earn between £12m and £17m a year in Madrid plus bonuses which would be a significant decrease from his £22m a year he’s earning in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid

PSG president wants Mbappe to stay 

Amongst all of the speculation, PSG club president Nassr Al-Khelaifi still wants the 25-year-old to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to RMC, he said: “Look, I’m not hiding anything.

“For sure I want Mbappe to stay. For me he is the best in the world and for me the best club for Kylian is Paris.”

