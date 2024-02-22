Messi’s ‘ridiculous’ chip on injured player goes viral for ultimate sh*thousery

‘Oh my days…that was insanity’

Lionel Messi left fans across the world in shock during Inter Miami’s MLS season opener.

Starting alongside Luis Suarez in a first competitive game since their Barcelona days, Messi led the side out for the league’s curtain raiser against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez were on the scoresheet as Gerardo Martino’s got off to a winning start.

Messi assisted the opener on the night, but was helped with some truly terrible goalkeeping from Zac MacMath.

Ridiculous Messi chip almost leads to goal

Just minutes later, Messi almost grabbed a goal himself after producing an audacious bit of skill.

Cutting inside on his left foot, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s path to goal was blocked by a Salt Lake defender, who was lying on the floor injured.

For most people, this would signal an end to their attack but oh no, not Messi.

He instead chose to chip the ball into the ground, which then lofted over the defender before he leapt over and tried to get his shot away.

Messi really chipped a player who was down injured 💀 pic.twitter.com/BN3fpsDjxy — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 22, 2024

Those watching the clip couldn’t believe what they had seen.

“Oh my days…that was insanity,” said one person.

“This might just be one of the funniest things I’ve seen Messi do on the pitch,” wrote another.

A third commented: “Messi just lifted the ball over a player who was on the ground while dribbling at full speed, this was an absolutely ridiculous touch. Kind of hard to describe but when you see it it’s incredible.

“Messi’s dribbling over hurt players like they’re practice cones,” commented someone else.

This will be Messi’s first full season in the MLS after he joined mid-way through the 2023 campaign following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

