Erik ten Hag called ‘deluded’ after post-Manchester derby defeat comments

Erik ten Hag has been described as being “deluded” following his comments after Manchester United’s derby day defeat.

United were beaten by Manchester City on Sunday, who recovered well from Marcus Rashford’s long-range effort in the third minute to fight back and pile the pressure on the Dutchman.

City dominated the game throughout but Ten Hag praised his side’s “brilliant” defending and on another day would’ve won the game had it not been for “small margins”.

"It was very small margins but all credit to [Man] City"



Erik ten Hag believes Man United's plan 'went well' in their 3-1 defeat to Man City 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/yuHetM7hmG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

‘I think Man United have done a full circle under him’

Ten Hag’s comments caused plenty of concern throughout the football world and in the latest edition of the It’s All Kicking Off podcast, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton slammed the United boss’ comments and claimed that he wouldn’t be in charge at Old Trafford for much longer.

He said: “His first Manchester derby they lost 6-3 and I predicted a cricket score that day and I went for that again yesterday. Man City are so far ahead of Man United (but) the biggest concern – and I appreciate managers have to put a positive spin on things – is listening to Ten Hag saying things like ‘we are progressing, that was a good performance.’

“If I was a Man United fan I would really be questioning what the manager is saying and the way the team are playing. The truth is I don’t think anyone sees a future for Erik ten Hag (at United) beyond this season.”

United players losing faith in Ten Hag?

It appears that Sutton isn’t the only one to think Ten Hag’s days at United are numbered, if reports are to be believed.

According to the Daily Mail, several players aren’t convinced that the 54-year-old will be sacked at the end of the season as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS implement their ideology on the football side of operations after completing their minority stake purchase.

Having already brought in Omar Berrada to be the new chief executive and work on a deal to appoint Dan Ashworth as director of football, Ratcliffe has previously stated that he will address Ten Hag’s future at the end of the season.

