03rd Mar 2024

Man United players accused of ‘stealing a living’ following derby day collapse

Charlie Herbert

It was yet another derby defeat for United

Fans have accused Manchester United players of “stealing a living” after they suffered a derby day defeat to cross-city rivals Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford had put the Red Devils ahead early on in the game with a stunning effort, and the men in red went into the break 1-0 up.

But City showed their class in the second-half as Phil Foden took centre stage. The City academy graduate scored a brilliant goal from 20 yards out on 56 minutes, before putting his side ahead with 10 minutes to go.

And Erling Haaland secured the three points for the Citizens with a stoppage time goal.

Erik ten Hag‘s team had been impressive in the first half, but were eventually worn down by the reigning Premier League champions, and only managed two shots in the entire game.

This prompted some fans to be critical of them at the final whistle, with some accusing players of “stealing a living.”

One angry fan wrote on X: “Casemiro is stealing a living at Man Utd.”

(Getty)

Another wrote: “Lindelof has been stealing a living at the club. His performances every 2 of 10 games kept saving him. Never a top level player.”

A third said: “Fernandes is stealing a living, Garnacho was invisible, Rashford did one good thing then ghosted the rest of the game. They play so negative I don’t get it.”

And someone else turned the attention to Ten Hag, writing: “Football is the only profession in the world where a manager that consistently underperforms against competitors will continue to get paid and keep their job. Erik Ten Hag is stealing a living.”

The defeat means United are sixth in the Premier League, a huge 11 points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth.

Meanwhile, City’s win takes them to within one point of Liverpool, ahead of the huge clash between the two sides next weekend.

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

