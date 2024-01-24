Liverpool vow to do everything they can to get Mo Salah fit for AFCON final

There are plenty of tensions between Liverpool and Egpyt

Liverpool have promised that they will do everything they can to get Mohamed Salah fit enough to feature in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Salah returned to Liverpool to undergo treatment on a hamstring injury that is expected to rule him out of action for a month.

The forward suffered the problem during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana last week and was substituted in the first half.

Egypt weren’t overly happy with the decision as legendary striker Ahmed Hassan said the country’s captain should’ve stayed to support his teammates.

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders meanwhile said the decision to bring Salah back was communicated with Egypt’s medical team and that nobody should “doubt the commitment” of the forward.

"You should never doubt the commitment of Mo Salah" 💬



Pep Lijnders on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah returning to the club for rehab after sustaining an injury during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament 👇pic.twitter.com/n6bd6VP1m5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2024

“I know Egypt are devastated to lose him. We were devastated to hear he got injured,” Lijnders continued.

“The only reason their medical team and our team decided for him to come back is to give him the best possible chance to be available if Egypt reach the final (on February 11).

“They made a detailed scan and it came out that there is a proper tear in his hamstring. That means the expected return is three or four weeks if everything goes right.

“It will go smoothly because we have treated his body before. What I am happy about is that the medical team of Egypt and the medical team of Liverpool worked together and were in close contact to make a decision.”

The Reds have won all three games since Salah travelled to play in the tournament while Egypt have qualified following draws with Ghana and Cape Verde and face Mozambique in their final group game.

They face Fulham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final as they bid to reach the final and win the trophy for a record 10th time in their history.

Related links: