OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

‘It’s not a messiah United need, it’s the Moyesiah they’re calling out for.’

Manchester United are a mess, let’s not beat around the bush. Almost £2bn spent on players since Fergie left, eight managers through the revolving door and a string of ever-worsening embarrassing moments.

Man United are a record-breaking club, it’s what the best do, but these days it’s all the wrong kind of records the Red Devils have been smashing with the grace and decorum of a reversing dump truck.

Last night’s defeat to fourth tier Grimsby Town was just the latest degrading episode in a series of unfortunate events, without taking anything away from the Mariners who were fantastic and a credit to themselves.

In the wake of this latest defeat, fingers have started gravitating towards one man, the supposed Man United messiah, Ruben Amorim, with many suggesting his job could be closer to being at risk than safe and sound.

However, it’s not a messiah United need, it’s the Moyesiah they’re calling out for.

Once already having graced the hallowed turf of Old Trafford as manager, it clearly wasn’t his time, but 11 years later he might just be the man for the job.

United has changed, the rot has fully infiltrated the club, and multiple rebuilds have left the club in collapsed rubble of projects come and gone.

The club need to accept they are no longer title contenders, but a mid-table team who are aiming to fight their way back into Europe.

Who has done this before? None other than David Moyes.

Look at his records with Everton and West Ham. He took two mid-table teams and developed a culture and philosophy that would lead Everton into the Champions League qualifying places and multiple excursions in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, we don’t need reminding of what he did for West Ham. Europa League semi-finals and Conference League champions, territory untouched by the Hammers for decades.

Of course United are incomparable to these clubs, historically at least, but pride aside this is where United are at and this is what they need.

The five-back formation might work eventually, sure, but for the time being it’s hard to argue that Moyes would not get results with that squad straight off the mark.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim currently has the worst win rate of any United manager since Ferguson left, however, he is the right man for the job at the moment and should be given more time to prove it.

This said, if United choose to sack their man in charge, their next hire should be a man who knows how to stabilise a club, get results and play the Premier League.

The time was not right in 2014, he was not the man for the job at the time, however, in 2025, it just might be the moment for the return of the Moyesiah.