Sport

23rd Sep 2025

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

Harry Warner

Sad news.

Ex-NFL star Rudi Johnson has died aged 45.

The news was announced by TMZ Sports who were informed by a family source reporting that he died this week.

Johnson made his debut in the NFL in 2001 after being picked in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, playing infrequently at the start.

By his third year he began to establish himself.

As a 24-year-old, he rushed for 957 yards and nine TDs.

In three seasons on the gridiron, he ran for over 4,000 yards and 36 scores.

Johnson’s NFL career ended with a stint at the Detroit Lions in 2008.

His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

TMZ Sport reported that Johnson had been struggling with mental health issues as well as the possible effects of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) caused by repeated blows to the head.

Symptoms include problems with memory, thinking, mood (like aggression and depression), and behavior, eventually leading to dementia. 

The family source told TMZ that Johnson had been doing everything he could to help people on and off the field which is what mattered most to him before his death.

Johnson won SEC Player of the Year Honors at Auburn University before his pro career.

He had created a foundation which helped children and families through community programmes.

